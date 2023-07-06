You can already reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung hasn't even announced it yet

In lockstep with the official announcement of the next Unpacked event – now confirmed to be taking place on July 26 – Samsung has also opened up pre-order reservations for the slew of products expected to be unveiled at the show.

Pulling from the US reservation page, there's reference to "eligible devices" which includes "upcoming Galaxy phones and/or Galaxy Watches and/or Galaxy Tabs," and Samsung is also throwing on additional "reservation gifts," which in most cases means money off your order.

It should come a no surprise that the run of upcoming "devices" alluded to here have to be the company's next-gen foldables – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, its next line of tablets – the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and its latest smartwatch, the anticipated Galaxy Watch 6 family.

As for the gifts mentioned, in most participating markets Samsung is offering money off your pre-order or store credit to spend in the company's online store. In the US, pre-order reservations benefit from $50 in Samsung Credit, while the UK offer stacks, meaning you can save up to £150, when pre-ordering and purchasing multiple products from this forthcoming product lineup.

In Australia, buyers who follow through on their pre-orders can expect AU$100 off their purchase or instead opt for a 10,000mAh battery pack worth AU$59.

Here's how to sign up:

Samsung Galaxy Z devices: register your interest to get $50 off your preorder at Samsung

Thinking about jumping on the foldable bandwagon? Reservations are now open for Samsung's latest upcoming foldable devices – highly likely to be the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. Simply put down your email now to register your interest and you'll get $50 off your preorder when the time comes. Note that this is non-committal, so you can choose to back out if you decide at a later date that the device isn't for you.

UK: get up to £150 off| AU: get a free battery pack

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: latest news and leaks

Similar price to the Z Fold 4

Rumored new hinge design so it can fold almost flat

Outwardly similar to previous model

Upgraded camera sensors

Likely to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

While Samsung reportedly has a lot of products waiting in the wings to showcase on July 26, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 – its most advanced foldable phone to date – is expected to be the star attraction.

While similar in general style, approach, and design to its predecessor – the Galaxy Z Fold 4 – the Fold 5 is rumored to sport a brand-new hinge mechanism that, unlike previous entries in the series, will allow the phone to fold almost completely flat. The first leaked hands-on photos to supposed feature the Fold 5 (which Samsung managed to have wiped from the internet) confirmed as much, while smaller changes include a reworked primary camera system and lead sensor, along with the expected adoption of Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset running the show; the same SoC found in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which launched at the start of the year.

Thankfully, we have less than 20 days (at the time of writing) between the offer of pre-order reservations and the promise of new Samsung mobile tech