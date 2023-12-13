Will the Galaxy S23's price drop when the Galaxy S24 arrives? Not exactly

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to arrive early next year, and if history is our guide we’ll see a new Galaxy in late January or early February. If you’re looking for the best deal on a powerful smartphone, you may be wondering if the Galaxy S23 will drop in price as soon as the Galaxy S24 is announced. Actually, it doesn’t quite work like that, but you can still take advantage of great timing to find a deal on the Galaxy S23. We’ll also tell you when that price will finally bottom out.

When the Galaxy S24 family arrives, along with the rumored Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra , we expect Samsung will keep the Galaxy S23 family on sale for the foreseeable future. You can go to Samsung’s online store right now and buy a Galaxy S22 brand new (as it were), so Samsung’s current flagship will likely stick around for a while.

You can still buy this Galaxy S22 directly from Samsung (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The Galaxy S23 is on sale now for $675 / £849 / AU$1,449 directly from Samsung. That’s the same price it had at launch in the UK and Australia, and the US only benefits from a holiday sale that drops the price by $125, the biggest discount we’ve seen all year.

Of course that price will drop, but it won’t be when the Galaxy S24 launches. In fact, I suspect that Samsung will lower the price sooner, maybe quite soon, in fact. I tracked the price of the Galaxy S22 over the last two years it has been available, and what I found was interesting.

The best Galaxy S23 sale may happen very soon

Samsung did lower the price of the Galaxy S22 by $100 when the Galaxy S23 launched. That’s not a huge discount on a phone that’s a year old. A year older, for an Android phone especially, is a big deal because it means one less year it will get the latest Android OS updates. Not to mention settling for older hardware, like slower processors and lower-quality cameras.

Here’s the fun part: right before the Galaxy S23 went on sale, Amazon gave the Galaxy S22 a discount for almost three weeks, dropping the price by $150 to the lowest price we would see for 4 months, until a Prime Day came along.

The Galaxy S23 isn't dirt cheap ... yet (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

If you want a flagship Galaxy S phone but you don’t want to pay full price for a brand new model, the Galaxy S23 will likely drop in price, but keep an eye out for Amazon or other retailers putting the phone on sale to clear shelf space before the new model appears. If we get a great discount on the S23 at Amazon in the next few weeks, jump on it, because you likely won’t get a better price until the phone has aged more deeply.

The story doesn’t end there. Eventually, the price drops to a low floor before the model is taken off the market. That doesn’t happen right before Samsung launches the replacement, however, but it does coincide with a Samsung launch.

The Galaxy S finds its lowest price before the Galaxy Z launch

Amazon dropped Galaxy S22 prices just before the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

I’ve noticed that prices on Amazon for Galaxy S22 phones dropped to a rock bottom low just as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 hit the market. This makes plenty of sense. Samsung clearly needs to drop the price on its older models, but dropping the price just as you launch the new phone just reminds buyers that their new phone is eventually going to drop in price.

Hiding the price drop behind the foldable phone launch, with wearables usually on hand as well, gives Samsung a great deal to offer buyers while it’s getting great attention for its innovation on its most expensive phones.

In other words, if you’re waiting for the absolute best price on a Galaxy S23, and you have plenty of time to wait, I’d expect one more big price drop just before the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 phones launch later this year. After that, it’s only a matter of time before the Galaxy S23 takes a bow to make way for an inevitable Galaxy S25.