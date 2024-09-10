Today only: save up to a massive $770 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung has dramatically slashed the price of its latest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6. To entice customers, they're now offering a double storage upgrade and up to $650 off if you trade in an eligible device as part of this week's huge Discover Samsung sale. Altogether, that means you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Samsung for as little as $449.99 (was $1,219.99) - but the offer is only available for 24 hours.

These trade-in deals are not for everyone, but even without a device to trade, you can still benefit from double storage and a substantial $200 discount off the list price. If you needed that little bit of persuasion to go for a foldable phone, maybe now's the time.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,219.99 now from $449.99 with a trade-in

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the most powerful foldable smartphones around. With Samsung's latest deal, not only will you get $120 off the list price but also a free upgrade to 512GB of storage. If you'd like to get that price even lower, then you can trade in an eligible device. This opens up the possibility of getting up to $650 off the phone on top to bring it down to $449.99. No phone to trade in? You get a flat $200 off instead.

We love this phone's compact design. You can read more about that in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review but it is amazing how they've managed to still pack in an incredible camera. Alongside great performance, you'll also get a 4,000mAh battery, which delivers up to 68 hours of music listening and 23 hours of video watching. Not bad at all.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still as portable and lightweight as it's ever been. It's also amazingly durable with IP48 dust and water resistance. You'll also get AI-powered features which optimise the user experience.

Get more info on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in our in-depth overview, including info about its price, camera features, and design changes from the previous version. We also have a separate article for all the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs and key upgrades. If you'd like to explore other foldable phone options, then we have a best foldable phones buying guide just for you.