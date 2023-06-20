These Samsung Galaxy phones will get Android 14 and One UI 6

If you’ve got a Samsung Galaxy phone you can expect it to get some new features in the coming months, as Android 14 is due to land later this year, and a large number of Samsung handsets will be eligible for it.

It’s no secret which devices those are, as Samsung has stated how many years of updates you can expect from each of its phones, but SamMobile has done the hard work and created a list of all the handsets that will therefore be getting Android 14.

They include every Galaxy S model from the Samsung Galaxy S21 onwards, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and of course the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also get updated to Android 14, as will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 .

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will of course get Android 14 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

That’s the flagships taken care of, but Samsung will also bring Android 14 to numerous Galaxy A models, including the Samsung Galaxy A73 , A72, A54, A53, A52, A52 5G, A52s, A34, A33, A24, A23, A14, A13, and the Galaxy A04s.

From the M series, you can expect the Samsung Galaxy M54, M53 5G, M33 5G, and M23 to get the Android 14 update, and from the Galaxy F series we should see the Samsung Galaxy F54, Galaxy F23, and Galaxy F14 5G get updated. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro is also in line for the update.

That’s all the phones covered, but you can also expect to get Android 14 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 , Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra .

Still a few months away

As for when any of these devices will get Android 14, the finished operating system update will probably launch on Google Pixel devices in August or September, but based on past form it will likely be another two or three months before Samsung phones get it.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will probably be the first phones in line, and we’d predict an October or November roll out to them. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 , along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, may well get the update at around the same time.

After that, you can expect Android 14 to gradually make its way to the other listed models, with newer and higher-profile devices likely to be given priority.

It’s an update that should be worth waiting for, as it will bring a lot of improvements and changes. This isn’t quite the same version of Android 14 as you’ll get on a Pixel phone; rather it will be overlaid with Samsung’s One UI 6.0, which will include its own enhancements.

We don’t yet know for sure what improvements we’ll see, but among the highlights of Android 14 are the ability to better customize your lock screen , and changes to app sideloading to make it more secure, while we might also see full support for passkeys with Android 14 .

There’s also the ability to set different live wallpapers for home and lock screens, and a number of other improvements. We may well also see Samsung take the opportunity to tweak the look of One UI.