The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 leak hints at the dimensions for all three phones

The Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks continue to trickle out, and we now have what are supposedly the full dimensions of all three phones in the series: the standard Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

This information comes from the usually reliable Yeux1122 (via @Jukanlosreve), who says the standard Galaxy S25 will have dimensions of 146.94 mm x 70.46 mm x 7.25 mm​. That compares to 147 mm x 70.6 mm x 7.6mm for the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Then we have the larger Galaxy S25 Plus, which will apparently measure 158.44 mm x 75.79 mm x 7.35 mm​. The dimensions of the current Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, for comparison, are 158.5 mm x 75.9 mm x 7.7mm.

Lastly, there's the largest of the lot, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The dimensions of this handset are said to be 162.82 mm x 77.65 mm x 8.25 mm​, and those measurements compare to 162.3 mm x 79 mm x 8.6 mm for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Matching previous leaks

Final detailed dimensions of the Galaxy S25 seriesS25 146.94 x 70.46 x 7.25 mm​(* S24 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm)​S25 + ​158.44 x 75.79 x 7.35 mm​(* S24 + 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm)​​S25 U ​162.82 x 77.65 x 8.25 mm​(*S24 U 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm)​Source: yeux1122October 19, 2024

As you can see from those comparisons, there's not going to be a whole lot of difference in terms of sizes for next year's models – though each one is going to be thinner than the Galaxy S24 model it's replacing.

They're also more or less the same as the measurements that have been mentioned in previous rumors, adding to the likelihood that these figures are right. The phones are expected to be revealed in January, a year after the Galaxy S24 series.

Just a couple of days ago we saw a leaked image featuring dummy units of all three Galaxy S25 phones, another indicator that the shapes and sizes will match up with the current models (though perhaps have slightly thinner bezels).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There remains some debate about the internals of the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, however – with most rumors now suggesting they'll all come running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.