The Galaxy Z Flip 5 just received new AI features – and it's now cheaper than ever
It's a great time to pick up the latest Samsung clamshell
Right now is a perfect time to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Not only has the device just received a brand new update with a host of excellent AI features, but it's also on sale for a record-low price at Amazon.
Currently, you can get an upgraded 512GB device for just $899 (was $1,119) at the retailer - a superb discount that beats the previous record (set over Black Friday) by $50.
And, If you're looking to drive that price down even further, another great option today is the Samsung Store's current deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which offers $50 store credit and a trade-in rebate of up to $500 on unlocked devices.
Both these Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals are some of the best we've seen since the device was released last year and a great opportunity to snag the best clamshell device yet from the brand. As mentioned, a new software update has just enabled some superb new AI-powered features - including Live Translate, Circle to Search, and Generative Edit. Our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review was already positive thanks to its powerful chipset, brilliant display, and good battery life, but these new features, coupled with a rock-bottom price, make the clamshell an easy recommendation.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Unlocked-Smartphone-Foldable-One-Hand%2Fdp%2FB0C63N5M5H%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was
$1,119 now $899.99 at Amazon
Amazon's latest discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 brings the expanded 512GB model crashing down to a new record low price. If you've been eying up this excellent foldable flagship but were waiting for a discount, then this is a perfect opportunity to pick one up - not least because the device has just received the latest software features previously only found on the newer Galaxy S24 series.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?modelCode=SM-F731ULGEXAA&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-z-flip5%2Fbuy%2Fgalaxy-z-flip5-256gb-unlocked-sm-f731ulgaxaa%2F%3FmodelCode%3DSM-F731ULGEXAA&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">$50 store credit, plus up to $500 off with a trade-in at Samsung
Alternatively, head on over to the official Samsung store to get a massive trade-in rebate of up to $500. If you've got a decent device ready to hand over, then we highly recommend this route, especially since Samsung is also offering a $50 store credit as a bonus gift. You can also trade in for a carrier device at this retailer, with a massive discount of up to $1,000 available.
Want to see what else is available? Check out our page on this week's best cell phone deals to see recommended promotions on iPhones and other leading brands.
