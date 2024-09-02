The best phone deals this Labor Day: save up to $1,500 on the Galaxy Z and S24 series

The Samsung Labor Day sale is live and it features some of the best deals on the brand's phones I've seen all year. In fact, I'd say this is likely the best time to bag a device this side of Black Friday in November.

For example, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are still available with a free storage upgrade - a hang-over from the initial preorder period - and some incredible trade-in rebates. In the case of the former, you can get up to $1,200 off an unlocked device if your trade-in is good enough, which is a rebate currently unmatched anywhere on the market.

For those on the hunt for the latest Galaxy S24 series, today's Labor Day sale at Samsung includes trade-in rebates of up to $750 with an alternative upfront discount of up to $250 for those not trading. Both of these are strong options and in the case of the latter, enough to bring multiple devices close to their lowest upfront prices ever.

Samsung Labor Day phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: get up to $1,200 off with a trade, or $300 credit at Samsung

Samsung's been leading the way for unlocked cell phone deals recently with quite frankly ridiculous offers on the Fold 6. Right now, you can get an incredible rebate of up to $1,200 off this device - which is amazing for an unlocked trade-in deal. If that doesn't float your boat, you can instead opt to get $300 in store credit, which is perfect if you want to pick up some cheap accessories on the side.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: free memory upgrade, plus up to $650 off with trade-in at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the most powerful foldable smartphone. Samsung's Labor Day sale gives you a memory upgrade from 256GB to 512GB with no extra charge and up to $650 in trade-in credit should you wish to buy more Samsung gear. This flip phone has a durable IP48 dust and water-resistant build, and AI features that improve picture quality.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: up to $750 off with a trade-in, or up to $250 off without at Samsung

If you'd prefer a more conventional device, today's Samsung Labor Day sale also includes some superb options on the latest Galaxy S24 series. Right now, you've got an outstanding choice of up to $750 off with a trade-in on unlocked devices or a straight-up discount of up to $250 off. While the trade-in remains the best deal overall, a $250 saving on the Ultra brings it to within $75 of its cheapest-ever unlocked price.

