Samsung's Black Friday sale has just launched the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 of the entire year - get up to $1,500 off

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an amazing device but it's eye-wateringly high price tag can sometimes make it difficult to recommend. Samsung's Black Friday promotion, however, is easily offering the best deal I've seen yet on this stunning device.

For a limited time, you'll be able to get an impressive $300 discount alongside either a trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 OR a $500 discount. The trade-in offer alone is incredibly strong but the option to get up to $800 off simply can't be overlooked if you're looking for an unlocked device this Black Friday.

The official Samsung Store has had some great discounts throughout the year, including free storage upgrades, but this Black Friday deal is the strongest yet. It's a deal that even challenges the discounts you usually see at the major carriers, although as an unlocked phone you have the distinct advantage of not needing a pricey unlimited plan to be eligible.

Samsung Black Friday Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $2,019.99 now $519.49 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great choice if you've got a serious interest in upgrading to a shiny foldable flagship. Today's Black Friday deal at Samsung offers a free storage upgrade to the mid-tier 512GB model as well as the option to trade in for a massive rebate of up to $1,200. Not got a device to hand over? You can also take an instant $500 discount on the foldable that we thought edged closer to perfection in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review.

More of today's best Black Friday phone deals

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $299, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

This isn't a new promotion but Mint Mobile's current deal on the Google Pixel 9 is easily my favorite prepaid option in the build-up to Black Friday. Right now the carrier is giving new customers a massive $500 price cut on this awesome flagship device as well as one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. That's the cheapest possible price you can get for the unlimited plan at Mint Mobile so I highly recommend checking this one out if you're looking for a cost-effective plan and phone combo.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

My favorite iPhone deal in the build-up to Black Friday is Verizon's current promo on the iPhone 16 Pro. The carrier has just bumped up its promotion on this awesome device to offer not just a free phone, but also a free iPad and Apple Watch. Note, you will need a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan here and these accessories also need their own cellular lines ($15/mo total extra) if you're going to claim them. Still, this is an amazing promotion overall if you're looking to upgrade and want a high-end device to go alongside a high-end postpaid unlimited plan. Note that this deal is also available on the standard iPhone 16 if you want a smaller device.

