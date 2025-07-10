Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 direct from Samsung AU to score a free storage upgrade, exclusive colourways and 30% off wearables and headphones

Samsung’s been a pioneer in the foldable smartphone market for the past seven years, since the reveal of its Infinity Flex prototype in 2018 and launch of the first Fold the next year, but with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, the Korean tech giant has arguably made its biggest strides yet – and is offering them with some stellar preorder offers.

Both phones are thinner and lighter than ever before, with strides made in the areas of performance and durability. The Z Fold 7 is more square when folded out and packs a near-identical camera array to the impressive S25 Ultra, while the Z Flip 7 has received a much larger backside screen and a bigger size altogether.

From now until July 31, Samsung is offering storage upgrade deals on both the new foldables. This means if you preorder, you’ll get the 512GB version of either handset for the price of the 256GB model. Additionally, preordering one of these phones can also score you 30% off Samsung’s just-announced new wearables and headphones, including:

If you’re just keen on preordering one of the new watches sans phone, Samsung is also offering AU$100 off the Galaxy Watch 8 and AU$250 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) at the checkout.

These preorder deals aren’t going to stick around forever, so if you want to take advantage you’ll need to get your order in before July 31. And for the fashionistas, note that Samsung’s also offering exclusive colourways via its online store, giving you more of a reason to purchase from the tech giant directly.

Samsung Australia is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does that mean?)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: preorder to receive a free storage upgrade worth AU$200 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the most powerful foldable that the company has ever made. Packed with specs that put it on par with the company’s flagship S25 Ultra, along with a similar camera array, the unfolded Z Fold 7 appears almost impossibly thin in-person – it’s even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge. This deal scores you the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB – only AU$2,899 – saving AU$200 in total. The Mint colorway is exclusive to the Samsung store too and is perfect if you want a more unique-looking handset. On top of this, preordering the Z Fold 7 will net you 30% off eligible wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 8 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds. More interested in the 1TB option? That’s also available with an AU$200 saving, making it AU$3,349 (was AU$3,549).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: preorder to receive a free storage upgrade worth AU$200 It wouldn’t be a Samsung foldable launch without the smaller Z Flip 7, and the tinier, more retro clamshell foldable also has an epic storage upgrade deal going for it. The 512GB can be preordered for the price of the 256GB model, saving you AU$200 and bringing the price down to AU$1,799. Purchase through Samsung and you can nab the exclusive Mint colourway, a gorgeous finish that adds a bit more personalisation to your flipping handset. Additionally, preordering the Z Flip 7 from Samsung directly entitles you to 30% off eligible wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 8 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds.

As if those deals weren’t attractive enough, for those who are eligible there are also unique savings to be had through Samsung’s Education and Government programs.

If you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 through Samsung’s education or government stores, you’ll receive 20% off the RRP, along with an additional AU$100 bonus trade-in credit. You’ll need to prove your eligibility for these offers, of course, which may include providing an email address to validate your employment.

Again, keep in mind that these offers end on Friday July 31, 2025 so jump to it if you’re keen!