PSA: you can get a free tablet, smartwatch, and $300 at Verizon - but not for long

Verizon's massive ongoing holiday sale is still live, and it offers some of the best deals I've seen all year on everything from the latest iPhones to Android flagships. However, note that the sale will end on Christmas Day, so there's not long if you're interested in getting a huge deal on your next upgrade.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up today's best deals in the Verizon holiday sale below for our readers looking to get in on the action. My list includes iPhones and Android devices, both of which are available with a dizzying array of freebies - including smartwatches, tablets, and a $300 gift card for new customers.

As with most Verizon deals all year round, these holiday specials from the carrier still require you to sign up for an unlimited plan. The good news, however, is that the best savings - including those on the iPhone 16 Pro and Galaxy S24 Plus - don't require you to trade in to get them for free, which is pretty impressive and something that you usually don't see with cell phone deals from most carriers.

Today's best Verizon holiday deals

Verizon Holiday special: get $300 gift card with any phone

As if the carrier's Holiday deals on its phones weren't already good enough, Verizon is also throwing in a $300 e-gift card with every eligible phone purchase. Note that this stacks with all of the carrier's already-fantastic promotions on the latest devices - including the free phone, free tablet, and free smartwatch promotions. Note that you'll need to redeem this offer in your My Verizon account after your purchase to get your gift card.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

My favorite iPhone deal in the entire Verizon sale this week? It's got to be on the iPhone 16 Pro. Despite being an incredibly new (and premium) device, this stunning phone is available for free right now alongside a new line on an ultimate unlimited plan without the need for the usual trade-in rebate. On top of that, you can also throw in a free iPad, Apple Watch, and get a $300 gift card thanks to the carrier's holiday sale. Note, if you claim your freebies here you will need to pay for their cellular lines ($15/mo extra for accessories) to be eligible.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $33.33 $5/mo with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

If you like the look of that Verizon deal on the iPhone 16 Pro above but would prefer a bigger device, consider this promotion on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This high-end device isn't going for free right now but you can get it for just $5/mo over 36 months with the same criteria and bonus goodies as the iPhone 16 Pro deal outlined above. That means a cheap device, free iPad, Apple Watch, and a $300 gift card with a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: free with an unlimited data plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch

Don't forget the older devices if you're shopping for Verizon deals this week. For example, the iPhone 15 Plus is available for free right now alongside a line on an unlimited plan - and that's any of the unlimited plans. Since most of Verizon's iPhone deals require one of the most high-end plans possible, this could be a good option for the more budget-minded. Note that you can also still throw in all those epic freebies being offered like with the newer iPhones, although note that some of these may be locked behind the ultimate plan tier.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: free with a new unlimited line, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

This is the first time Verizon has offered the excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for free without a trade-in. That alone makes this a deal worth shouting about but you can also throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and a Galaxy Tab S9 FE as accessories right now. As with the freebies on the iPhones, note that you will need to pay for an additional cellular line for these accessories, which runs at $5/mo for the watch and $10/mo for the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $5/mo with new unlimited line, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

Here's another absolutely superb deal in the early Verizon Black Friday sale. The high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is available with a massive discount of over $1,000 for the first time without the usual trade-in criteria. While this isn't a free phone by any stretch of the imagination, it's easily one of the biggest savings you'll find anywhere right now - and you can also throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 tablet to sweeten the deal.

More holiday sales from other retailers this week