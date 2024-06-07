Samsung's answer to Apple's AirTag gets a big discount – 4-pack down to just AU$105

Samsung's latest SmartTag2 just hit one of its lowest ever prices thanks to an eBay EOFY deal. You can snap up the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 4-pack for just AU$115 and score an extra AU$10 off with the code HGT120.

The Galaxy SmartTag2, Samsung's Apple AirTag competitor, is an awesome tool for locating lost belongings with your Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet. This deal cuts the price of each individual tag to just AU$28 (AU$26.25 with code) – compared to its RRP of AU$55 – you can save more than 50% with this deal.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (4-pack) | AU$149 AU$105 at eBay with code HGT120 (save AU$44) If you're the proud owner of a Samsung Galaxy phone, then there are few more valuable accessories to add to your arsenal than the Galaxy SmartTag2. Whether your wife is always losing her keys, you travel often and don’t want your suitcase going missing, are sick of losing your wallet and finding it in the couch or just want a little back-up plan if anything was to go missing on your big end-of-year trip, snapping up four tags for just over AU$100 is one of the best decisions you can make.

Capable of connecting to almost any object including keys, luggage, bikes or wallets, you can rest easy knowing that if anything were to happen – like, say, your luggage landing in a completely different city to you – you will not only know, but be able to track them down. Just register your tags with the SmartThings Find app and use Search Nearby to find your item. You can also make the Galaxy SmartTag2 play a sound if it's near enough to find with its ringtone feature.

You can track the Galaxy SmartTag2 so long as it stays attached and intact. And, don't worry, with a battery life of up to 700 days and IP67 rating for protection against dust and water, it will last long enough for you to find your items, even if they somehow find their way to the desert or the bottom of the pool.

If you're looking for an iOS compatible smart tag, try the Apple Airtag. If you want a smart tag that works for multiple devices, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel, try Tile. We also have a nice little Apple AirTag vs Tile vs Samsung Galaxy SmartTag guide to help find which one is best for you.