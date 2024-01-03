OnePlus confirms the 12R will use its largest-ever smartphone battery

The OnePlus 12R, a more affordable offshoot of the main series of flagship smartphones has just has its battery and display specs confirmed.



Some of the new device specs have been shared on the OnePlus India website which confirms it will use a massive 5,500mAh battery. This large battery is even bigger than its counterpart, the OnePlus 12's 5,400mAh battery. It's also much larger than its predecessor the OnePlus 11R’s 5,000mAh battery.

While it's unsure how long this battery could last it’s almost certain to have at least an all-day battery life. OnePlus' SUPERVOCC leading fast charging is also almost guaranteed to be included.

The previous model OnePlus11R used a 100W fast charging technology so something similar is expected from the 12R.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) The new LTPO 4.0 screen will turn some heads (Image credit: OnePlus)



Also confirmed by OnePlus is the use of 4th generation LTPO display technology, which should enable an adaptive refresh rate.

This should allow the display to dynamically shift from 1Hz to 120Hz, giving you a smooth, fast refresh rate when gaming or scrolling. However, being able to drop down to 1Hz can help save power when the display remains static, and therefore should benefit battery life.

'Smooth Beyond Belief'

Set to launch alongside the flagship OnePlus 12 , the 12R will launch on January 23 in an event called “Smooth Beyond Belief”.

The new 12R will also be the first of the “R series” to be released outside of China and India and could be kicking the line off to a great start if its alleged specs are true.

Rumors state that it will also be using last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while slightly older than the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it’s still a powerhouse, and its 4-nanometer chip is also known for its battery efficiency.



It will also allegedly be packing up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage offering something closer to most flagship devices.



A recent leak by tech tipster Max Jambor speculates that the 12R will feature other compelling specs such as a 6,78-inch ProXDR Display with LTPO 4.0 featuring a 1-120Hz refresh rate and protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Let's wrap things up - #OnePlus12R :6,78" ProXDR Display LTPO 4.01-120 HzGorilla Glass Victus 2Snapdragon 8 Gen 28/16 GB LPDDRX5 RAM128GB UFS3.1 / 256 GB UFS4.0 ROM5.500 mAh (🤯)100W SUPERVOOC50MP (IMX890) + 8MP (UW) + 2MP (Macro)Iron Gray 🩶 / Cool Blue 💙Launching… pic.twitter.com/DfKwQNVfzmDecember 21, 2023 See more

The tipster also claimed the OnePlus 12R will feature a rear-camera array comprising a 50MP main lens with a IMX890 sensors, complimented by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. Jambor also suggested the phone could come in Iron Gray and Cool Blue colors.

Some of these have already been confirmed by OnePlus, which gives some validity to the rest of the leaked specs. If these rumored specs turn out to be true then the 12R will occupy a strange space between the midrange and flagship devices. This will help it stand out among the pack and giants like Apple and Samsung and even against the OnePlus 12.

