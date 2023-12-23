Another OnePlus 12R leak reveals its full specs list and global availability

We're now pretty clued up about the OnePlus 12, available now in China and everywhere else on January 23 – but there's also an accompanying mid-range OnePlus 12R on the way, and a new leak has teased just about every key spec for the phone.

This leak comes from well-known tipster Max Jambor (via GSMArena), and it tells us that the OnePlus 12R is going to come running the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, rather than the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that the OnePlus 12 is fitted with.

That processor is apparently going to be paired with a choice of 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The battery capacity is said to be 5,500mAh, which is actually slightly bigger than the same spec on the OnePlus 12.

As for the display, it seems we can look forward to a 6.78-inch screen that's capable of reaching a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. It's apparently going to be fitted with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, so that should ensure a certain amount of toughness.

As for the cameras, we've got a triple-lens 50MP+8MP+2MP camera module on the back, according to this source. The two color options are apparently going to be Iron Gray and Cool Blue, differing from the black, white, and green of the OnePlus 12.

Finally, the leak suggests that the phone is going to be officially unveiled in China on January 4, before being released worldwide (like the OnePlus 12) on January 23 – that worldwide launch is said to include the US as well.

OnePlus had previously hinted that 2024 would be the year when it's mid-range R handset series became available outside of China and India, and it looks as though it's going to come packing a decent level of power when it does arrive.

Pricing will of course be crucial, as always, and that isn't mentioned in this leak. We'll get the official cost of the OnePlus 12R when it launches globally on January 23 – and eventually, it might make its way into our best cheap phones list.