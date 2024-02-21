New Nothing Phone 2a leak teases the phone's design – this time in white

We've had official confirmation that the Nothing Phone 2a is on the way, but we don't yet have many other details about this mid-ranger. Now a new leak has emerged, giving us some idea about how the phone will look in its white color.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (via Notebookcheck) has posted a few promotional images from case manufacturers that also happen to feature the Nothing Phone 2a – so this is clearly a handset that's going to be arriving soon.

The images of the Nothing Phone 2a here largely back up what we've seen in previous leaks: the horizontal dual-lens camera layout, and the reduced number of glyph lights around the back of the device (maybe to help distinguish it from the Nothing Phone 2).

Take a read through our Nothing Phone 2 review and you'll see we were largely impressed by what was on offer. If Nothing can keep some of the key ingredients in this new phone, while reducing the price, it could be on to a winner.

Sellers have already started listing cases for the Nothing Phone (2a) 🥲#Nothing #NothingPhone2a pic.twitter.com/oIkBdEoZDcFebruary 20, 2024 See more

Design leaks

We've seen a number of conflicting leaks when it comes to the design of the Nothing Phone 2a. But we're at the stage now where most of the images we've seen in advance are in agreement about the look of the phone – including this latest batch of pictures.

One previous leak suggested that the Nothing Phone 2a would get rid of the rear glyph lights we've seen on the Nothing Phone 1 and the Nothing Phone 2, but it now seems they'll still be there – there will just be fewer of them.

Other rumors swirling about the handset point to a pair of 50MP cameras being installed on the back (one main camera and one ultrawide camera), while the selfie camera around the front is apparently going to have a 32MP rating.

It's also been predicted that the phone is going to launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) expo in Barcelona, which gets underway on February 27. If that's right, we won't have to wait too much longer to see the Nothing Phone 2a for real.