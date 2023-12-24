Nothing Phone 2a leak teases camera specs and wallpaper images

It looks increasingly likely that the follow-up to the Nothing Phone 2 is going to be the Nothing Phone 2a rather than the Nothing Phone 3 – and now we have some more details about what to expect in terms of the camera setup.

According to Smartprix (via Notebookcheck), the Nothing Phone 2a is going to come with a dual-lens 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide camera setup on the back, while carrying a 32MP selfie camera on the front for taking snaps in the other direction.

From what we can tell this looks to be a similar front and rear camera setup to the one described in our Nothing Phone 2 review, so it's going to be interesting to see how the other specs compare when the new handset actually appears.

The same source also treats us to a look at some of the official wallpaper backgrounds that are apparently coming along with the Nothing Phone 2a. The collection includes some rather striking abstract shapes, in a variety of bold colors.

Buy it anywhere

Two more little tidbits from this leak: the Nothing Phone 2a looks like it's going to be available pretty much everywhere (and in more regions than the Nothing Phone 2), and you're going to be able to pick it up in either black or white.

Finally, Smartprix predicts the launch date of the Nothing Phone 2a will be February 27, 2024. The phone is apparently going to get its grand unveiling at MWC 2024 in Barcelona – Mobile World Congress being the biggest mobile expo show of the year.

All of which means we think we know much more about this handset than we did before this leak appeared. Rumors about a Nothing Phone 2a first appeared at the start of December, hinting at a more affordable phone with a 6.7-inch screen.

Since then we've had more speculation about the design of the handset, and the chipset that might be running inside it – the MediaTek Dimensity 7200, apparently. In a couple of months or so, we should know for sure.