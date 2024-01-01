New Nothing Phone 2a leaks include images, prices, colors, and specs

It's been a busy holiday period for Nothing Phone 2a leaks, with plenty more unconfirmed details about the expected mid-range handset appearing online – including potential specs, colors, and retail prices.

Seasoned tipster Roland Quandt (via Notebookcheck) has suggested that there will be two configurations of the phone available: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As you'll see from our Nothing Phone 2 review, those two configurations match the current Nothing flagship – although that handset does have the additional option of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage for those who want to pay a bit more.

The same source goes on to say that the phone will be available in white or black, and start at a price below €400 (about $440 / £345 / AU$650). The Nothing Phone 2 went on sale at a starting price of €679 / $599 / £579 / AU$1,049, for comparison – so we could be looking at a price cut of over 40% on the budget model.

Images and earlier leaks

We've also seen some unofficial renders of the handset appear on Chinese social media site Weibo, courtesy of leaker Sunniton. The white and black colors are in evidence, as is the familiar monochrome version of Android that Nothing produces.

As per previous leaks, there are a reduced number of glyph lights on show around the back of the handset, and a horizontal dual-camera setup that's reminiscent of older handsets we've seen such as the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Speaking of cameras, we've also heard that the Nothing Phone 2a is going to arrive with a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera working in tandem on the back. That matches the Nothing Phone 2, so not much might be changing in terms of cameras.

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to come running a slower processor though, which is one of the ways that Nothing will be able to reach a lower price point. A release date of February 27, 2024, at Mobile World Congress, has also been mooted.