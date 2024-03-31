Motorola is rumored to be bringing back the flagship Ultra phone this year

We're patiently waiting for successors to the Motorola Edge 40 phones, and it looks as though there will be three handsets released this time around – with the Ultra model making a return after being left out in 2023.

This comes from Android Headlines, and there are leaked images of the phone as well as some key specs. The Edge 50 Ultra would potentially sit alongside the Edge 50 Fusion and the Edge 50 Pro, and be the most powerful and expensive of the trio – the newly announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is reportedly on processor duties.

As per the leak, there has been some confusion over whether the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Ultra are actually the same phone. What adds to the confusion is that Motorola often releases different phones in different regions, and sometimes gives the same phone several different names depending on where you buy it.

We've previously seen a couple of big Motorola Edge 50 Pro leaks, giving us a look at a slightly tweaked design and revealing that the phone is supposedly going to come with a 6.7-inch screen offering a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

Cameras and colors

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra might look a little like this (Image credit: Android Headlines)

The leaked images show a triple-lens rear camera setup on the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, which apparently includes a periscope zoom lens offering 5x of optical zoom. The sensors in these lenses are said to offer 50 megapixels of resolution.

Three colors are mentioned: a standard Black color, a Sisai color that's supposed to be light beige, and a Peach Fuzz color (which is the Pantone Color of the Year no less, and a shade we've seen on some previous Motorola handsets).

Head to our Motorola Edge 30 Ultra review to refresh your memory about the flagship phone Motorola launched back in 2022. It looks as though the design is going to be tweaked this time around, but the same principles will be in place – high-level specs at a price that undercuts most of the other flagships on the market.

Motorola has confirmed it's launching something on April 3, so we shouldn't have long to wait to see these phones. As for global availability and naming (the Edge 30 Ultra was also known as the Edge X in some markets), that might take a while to figure out.