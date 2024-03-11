New Motorola Edge 50 Pro leaks may have revealed some key features

As you'll see from our Motorola Edge 40 Pro review, we were pretty impressed with everything the 2023 flagship phone had to offer, and now we might have some idea about what's coming with the 2024 follow-up.

The folks at Android Headlines have posted leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which is likely to be called the Motorola Edge Plus (2024 edition) in the US, and the Motorola X50 Ultra in China (try and keep up at the back).

We can see that there's a slightly tweaked design on show: the housing for the rear camera looks to be larger than it was on the phone's predecessor, and it also seems to be more smoothly integrated with the rest of the phone's casing.

As far as colors go, we've got black (or dark gray), some kind of purple or lavender shade, and a textured silver model. According to Android Headlines, the black and purple models look as though they have a faux leather finish.

Camera and battery

Like the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is apparently going to come with a triple-lens rear camera array comprising a 50MP main sensor, plus wide-angle and telephoto sensors, with the latter offering 6x zoom (up from 2x last year). With laser autofocus and optical image stabilization also included, it sounds like a high-end setup.

Also going on this leak, Motorola is apparently sticking to a curved display with the Edge 50 Pro, and the 165Hz screen will measure 6.7 inches corner to corner, matching its predecessor. Inside there should be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and 12GB of RAM.

As far as the battery goes, a 4,500mAh capacity is mentioned, with 125W wired and 50W wireless charging rates. That capacity is actually slightly down on last year, but we'll have to wait and see how this might affect battery life.

A release date of April 3 is also mentioned on these renders, so we may not have too long to wait to see what Motorola has been working on. Going by the official teaser that's already shown up (above), we can expect quite a bit of AI too – unsurprisingly for 2024.