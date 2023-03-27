Motorola's next flagships impress in specs leak and look to be going global

The Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro have leaked, courtesy of MySmartPrice (opens in new tab)which cites a source with direct knowledge of the official specs. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is expected to essentially be the same phone as the Moto X40 (opens in new tab), which has already launched in China, while the Motorola Edge 40 will be a brand-new device.

According to the rumor, the Edge 40 Pro will have a lot of the X40’s specs, which would mean a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Cameras-wise, the Moto X40 packs three rear cameras; a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto, plus a 60MP front-facing camera. All this is powered by a 4,600mAh battery, with 125W fast charging.

Since the Moto X40 is already out in the wild, the specs can be assumed to be more or less accurate, based in the notion that Motorola is essentially going to package this same device for international markets.

The standard Edge 40, on the other hand, is expected to be an all-new phone – complete with an as-yet-unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chip – and is likely to be a step down from the Pro in all aspects. The display is said to be 6.55 inches, with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the rear camera setup is reportedly comprised of a 50MP main camera, accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide. According to the leak, it’ll have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with a 4,400mAh battery and 68W charging rounding out the specs. Of course, we’ll take all this all with a pinch of salt until the phones are officially announced.

Powerful hardware isn't Motorola's weakness

If these reports are true, Motorola looks set to continue its streak of putting out excellent hardware. We were impressed by last year’s Edge 30 Ultra – in our Motorola Edge 30 Ultra review we praised it as one of the best Android phones so far – and the clean Android user experience means that many people are going to be pleased with it.

Where Motorola has floundered in the past is with software updates. The company has yet to roll out Android 13 to its flagships, even with the public beta of Android 14 due to roll out in the coming weeks. Whether that's good or bad is up to you.

Motorola is expected to release the Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro sometime around April, with sales opening in May in Europe, based on the previous Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro. A Moto Edge (2023) might also come to the U.S. around that time.