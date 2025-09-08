<a id="elk-62afaaba-8f57-4f80-b321-102cfb0a6d38"></a><h2 id="come-with-me-and-get-ready-for-the-big-apple-event-2">Come with me and get ready for the big Apple event</h2><template data-slice-id="slice-person-S8HNXAqpaAq8LDiMWsxyaU-O9qjMIVqSRi4JE01WH6MJTiSxExpZACQ" data-slice-class="person-wrapper"></template><p id="da222c15-f5e9-44da-9574-dab312fe3e9a">Good morning (or good whatever it is wherever you are), I'm Managing Editor of Mobile Computing, Roland Moore-Colyer here to take you through the run-up to the Apple event on September 9.</p><p>For more years than I'd care to count, I've been covering Apple and iPhones for years, alongside the occasional flirt with iPads, Apple Watches and Airpods, so I'm well versed in the way of Cupertino and its crew.</p><p>Naturally, nothing is official here as Apple keeps very tight-lipped over its upcoming products. But there are enough rumors and leaks to chew over and give us a good idea of what to expect.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>