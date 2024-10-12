Verizon's best iPhone 16 deal ever is back: get the device free without a trade today

Verizon's just brought back its best iPhone 16 deal ever this week - one that lets you take home this superb flagship free of charge alongside a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan.

This particular iPhone 16 deal cropped up once before in a limited-time-only flash sale a few weeks ago. If you missed it then, now's your chance to get your hands on a promotion that's likely to be the best on the device this side of Black Friday in November.

What makes this promotion so great is that it doesn't require the usual trade-in criteria for you to be eligible. It's simply a free device alongside the Ultimate plan that anyone – both new and existing customers – can go for. On top of that, the carrier also throws in a free iPad 10.2 as a gift right now, although note that an accessory cellular line is required and paid separately ($10/mo extra).

Note that this iPhone 16 deal is also available on the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Po Max but the discounts won't cover the entire cost of the devices. To get the biggest possible saving on these more premium devices, you'll have to go down the traditional trade-in route to get a rebate of up to $1,000 in value.

The iPhone 16 is free at Verizon with a plan

Apple iPhone 16: $23.05 free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad at Verizon

Verizon has just brought back the best deal we've ever seen on the Apple iPhone 16. Right now, you don't even need to trade in to get this device for free alongside a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan. And the carrier will also throw in a free iPad 10.9 if you want it. This is overall a superb deal and well worth checking out, although note that you will need to pay for the additional accessory cellular line ($10/mo) if you want to claim the free iPad here.

If there's a caveat to this particular deal, it's that it's only eligible with the higher-tier Ultimate Unlimited plan, which is the most expensive 36-month plan at the carrier. Even with the free device you're going to be paying a significant chunk for the plan here, so make sure you're prepared for that before you sign up.

On the plus side, the Verizon Ultimate plan features the carrier's most rapid download speeds, 60Gb of premium mobile hotspot data, and 50% off tablet plans - which is particularly handy with the free iPad here.

Read more about this device with our full Apple iPhone 16 review. See even more options at this carrier with our best Verizon deals page.