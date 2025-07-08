If you've been holding off buying the 'affordable' iPhone 16e because its £599 price tag just isn't all that affordable, I bring you good news: Amazon is currently offering the iPhone 16e for just £494 (was £599).

This is a record-setting discount on Apple's best iPhone for unfussy buyers and one of the best Prime Day deals available in the UK at the time of writing.

In our iPhone 16e review, we praised Apple's latest model for offering "an excellent screen," "powerful performance," and a "cutting-edge CPU with Apple Intelligence," but we criticized its decidedly un-budget £599 RRP. Thankfully, this Prime Day deal knocks a sizeable £105 off that figure, and £494 represents a record-low price for the iPhone 16e at any retailer.

Amazon Prime Day deal: iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e: was £599 now £494 at Amazon The iPhone 16e is a mixed bag of hardware power, but it's an excellent choice if you're after a powerful, unfussy device that'll see you through the next few years. It features the A18 chipset, which is the most powerful chipset available at this price point, as well as Apple Intelligence support. You'll have to make do with a 60Hz notched display and only a single camera, but the latter is the only real downgrade versus the full-fat iPhone 16. £494 is an exceptional price for the iPhone 16e.

As noted in the deal block above, the iPhone 16e is designed for those who value reliable performance and stellar longevity over flashy features. It's a no-frills Apple device that'll continue to remain supported with updates for at least the next five years (you'll be good until 2032!), but if you're looking for one of the best camera phones, you're better off going for the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple iPhone 16: was £799 now £698 at Amazon Amazon has knocked over £100 off the price of the standard iPhone 16 ahead of Prime Day. We consider Apple's latest base model to be the best iPhone for most people in 2025 due to its compact size, A18 chipset, excellent cameras, and future-proof software compatibility.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus: was £899 now £799 at Amazon Amazon has also knocked £100 off the price of the larger iPhone 16 Plus, in all colors and storage configurations. We'd recommend opting for this 6.7-inch model if battery life is your number one priority. The 16 Pro Max offers comparable endurance, but as a value proposition, the 16 Plus has it beat.

Google Pixel 9a: was £499 now £419 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9a takes some of the best bits of the Google Pixel 9, such as the Tensor G4 chipset, 6.3-inch display, and Google Gemini AI support, and packs them into a drastically cheaper handset that, even at retail price, is hard to beat on value. This deal knocks a further £70 off of one of the best-priced phones on the market.

