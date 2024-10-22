iPhone 16 users are reporting random restarts - but don’t worry, there’s a fix on the way

It seems like a fix is finally on the way for an issue that has frustrated iPhone 16 users since day one.

Since Apple launched the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max in September, users have reported frequent unpredictable restarts. The recent iOS 18.0.1 update seemingly hasn’t alleviated the issue.

As How-To Geek reports, the freezing and restarting bug is typically reported to be triggered by system apps, but this may be due to their high frequency of use. Restarts have also been reported when the iPhone is in StandBy mode, but it’s not clear if this is the trigger either.

Though this bug hasn’t stopped the iPhone 16 family from finding spots in our lists of the best phones, best iPhones, and best camera phones, it’s understandably annoyed some users.

For example, Reddit user u/amor121616 said that their iPhone 16 Pro had crashed five times in the space of an hour in a post to the r/iphone community – the same post has garnered 71 responses in the last month or so, many of which corroborate the original poster’s complaints.

Luckily, Apple has confirmed that iOS 18.1 – the long-awaited Apple Intelligence update – will fix the random restarting issue, which hopefully means that the restarts are not caused by any kind of critical hardware defect.

iOS 18 is off to a shaky start

As MacRumors reports, iOS 18.1 brings with it a slew of other bug fixes – some minor, and some urgently necessary.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well as fixing the restart bug, the iOS 18.1 update should quell overheating issues while watching 4K video in the photos app, podcast tracking issues, and problems with using the iPhone as a car key.

These bugs aren’t the only ones we’ve heard about since the iPhone 16 family launched, however. Reports of more general overheating, refresh rate problems, and Control Center crashes have proliferated on social media.

When you factor in the uncharacteristically messy rollout of Apple Intelligence, it seems that the first months of the iPhone 16 family’s life cycle may be remembered as somewhat chaotic.

Nevertheless, we’re glad to see that a fix is on the way for the restart bug. For the latest updates on Apple’s selection of smartphones, be sure to keep up with our iPhone coverage.