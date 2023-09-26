iPhone 15 delays: latest delivery estimates for every model

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are now available to purchase in-store and online. However, a combination of high demand and supply chain delays means that some models are taking longer to arrive in customers' hands than others.

Apple’s latest Pro phones, in particular, are facing hefty delays in the US, UK and Australia – the longest current wait time clocks in at a whopping 58 days – so in this article, we’ve broken down the current delivery estimates for all four iPhone models in those three regions.

To keep things simple, the below estimates refer to orders placed from Apple directly. Your chosen iPhone 15 model might take more (or less) time to arrive if bought from a mobile carrier in your region. But since these companies ultimately get their iPhone 15 stock from Apple anyway, the difference in wait times is likely to be negligible.

If you're yet to purchase an iPhone 15, but are planning on doing so, head to our dedicated iPhone 15 deals page for a rundown of the latest offers. Alternatively, our iPhone 15 Plus deals, iPhone 15 Pro deals and iPhone 15 Pro Max deals pages highlight the best offers on Apple's other iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 15 delivery estimates

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Delivery estimate (Apple) US 7 - 10 business days (free), no same-day delivery available UK 13 - 16 days (free) or same-day delivery from store (£8, selected models) Australia 7 - 10 business days (free), no same-day delivery available

iPhone 15 Plus delivery estimates

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Delivery estimate (Apple) US 7 - 10 business days (free), no same-day delivery available UK 13 - 16 days (free) or same-day delivery from store (£8, selected models) Australia 7 - 10 business days (free), no same-day delivery available

iPhone 15 Pro delivery estimates

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Delivery estimate (Apple) US 21 - 28 days (free), no same-day delivery available UK 30 - 37 days (free), no same-day delivery available Australia 28 - 35 days (free), no same-day delivery available

iPhone 15 Pro Max delivery estimates