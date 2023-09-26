iPhone 15 delays: latest delivery estimates for every model

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are now available to purchase in-store and online. However, a combination of high demand and supply chain delays means that some models are taking longer to arrive in customers' hands than others.
Apple’s latest Pro phones, in particular, are facing hefty delays in the US, UK and Australia – the longest current wait time clocks in at a whopping 58 days – so in this article, we’ve broken down the current delivery estimates for all four iPhone models in those three regions.
To keep things simple, the below estimates refer to orders placed from Apple directly. Your chosen iPhone 15 model might take more (or less) time to arrive if bought from a mobile carrier in your region. But since these companies ultimately get their iPhone 15 stock from Apple anyway, the difference in wait times is likely to be negligible.
If you're yet to purchase an iPhone 15, but are planning on doing so, head to our dedicated iPhone 15 deals page for a rundown of the latest offers. Alternatively, our iPhone 15 Plus deals, iPhone 15 Pro deals and iPhone 15 Pro Max deals pages highlight the best offers on Apple's other iPhone 15 models.
iPhone 15 delivery estimates
|Region
|Delivery estimate (Apple)
|US
|7 - 10 business days (free), no same-day delivery available
|UK
|13 - 16 days (free) or same-day delivery from store (£8, selected models)
|Australia
|7 - 10 business days (free), no same-day delivery available
iPhone 15 Plus delivery estimates
|Region
|Delivery estimate (Apple)
|US
|7 - 10 business days (free), no same-day delivery available
|UK
|13 - 16 days (free) or same-day delivery from store (£8, selected models)
|Australia
|7 - 10 business days (free), no same-day delivery available
iPhone 15 Pro delivery estimates
|Region
|Delivery estimate (Apple)
|US
|21 - 28 days (free), no same-day delivery available
|UK
|30 - 37 days (free), no same-day delivery available
|Australia
|28 - 35 days (free), no same-day delivery available
iPhone 15 Pro Max delivery estimates
|Region
|Delivery estimate (Apple)
|US
|21 - 28 days (free), no same-day delivery available
|UK
|51 - 58 days (free), no same-day delivery available
|Australia
|49 - 56 days (free), no same-day delivery available
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Axel is a London-based Senior Staff Writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
Most Popular
By Craig Hale