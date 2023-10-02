Good news, Apple fans! iPhone 15 wait times have reduced significantly

We’ve been keeping a close eye on the extent of iPhone 15 delays following the release of Apple’s latest smartphones on September 22, and we’ve finally got some good news for prospective iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max owners.

After two weeks of lengthy delays for almost every iPhone 15 model in the US, UK and Australia, delivery estimates in all three regions have now improved dramatically. In the US and Australia, for instance, wait times for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have reduced by an entire week, while the same is true of the iPhone 15 Pro in the UK.

Below, we detail the current, Apple-provided delivery estimates for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in your region.

If you're yet to purchase an iPhone 15, but are planning on doing so, head to our dedicated iPhone 15 deals page for a rundown of the latest offers. Alternatively, our iPhone 15 Plus deals, iPhone 15 Pro deals and iPhone 15 Pro Max deals pages highlight the best offers on Apple's other iPhone 15 models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 delivery estimates Region Previous delivery estimate (29/09) Current delivery estimate (02/10) Change US 7 - 10 business days (free) 7 - 10 business days (free) No change UK 13 - 16 days (free) 10 - 15 days (free) - 3 days Australia 7 - 10 business days (free) 7 - 10 business days (free) No change

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Plus delivery estimates Region Previous delivery estimate (29/09) Current delivery estimate (02/10) Change US 7 - 10 business days (free) 7 - 10 business days (free) No change UK 13 - 16 days (free) 10 - 15 days (free) - 3 days Australia 7 - 10 business days (free) 7 - 10 business days (free) No change

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Pro delivery estimates Region Previous delivery estimate (29/09) Current delivery estimate (02/10) Change US 21 - 28 days (free) 14 - 21 days (free) - 7 days UK 30 - 37 days (free) 29 - 36 days (free) - 1 day Australia 28 - 35 days (free) 21 - 28 days (free) - 7 days