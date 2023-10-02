Good news, Apple fans! iPhone 15 wait times have reduced significantly

We’ve been keeping a close eye on the extent of iPhone 15 delays following the release of Apple’s latest smartphones on September 22, and we’ve finally got some good news for prospective iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max owners.
After two weeks of lengthy delays for almost every iPhone 15 model in the US, UK and Australia, delivery estimates in all three regions have now improved dramatically. In the US and Australia, for instance, wait times for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have reduced by an entire week, while the same is true of the iPhone 15 Pro in the UK.
Below, we detail the current, Apple-provided delivery estimates for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in your region.
|Region
|Previous delivery estimate (29/09)
|Current delivery estimate (02/10)
|Change
|US
|7 - 10 business days (free)
|7 - 10 business days (free)
|No change
|UK
|13 - 16 days (free)
|10 - 15 days (free)
|- 3 days
|Australia
|7 - 10 business days (free)
|7 - 10 business days (free)
|No change
|Region
|Previous delivery estimate (29/09)
|Current delivery estimate (02/10)
|Change
|US
|7 - 10 business days (free)
|7 - 10 business days (free)
|No change
|UK
|13 - 16 days (free)
|10 - 15 days (free)
|- 3 days
|Australia
|7 - 10 business days (free)
|7 - 10 business days (free)
|No change
|Region
|Previous delivery estimate (29/09)
|Current delivery estimate (02/10)
|Change
|US
|21 - 28 days (free)
|14 - 21 days (free)
|- 7 days
|UK
|30 - 37 days (free)
|29 - 36 days (free)
|- 1 day
|Australia
|28 - 35 days (free)
|21 - 28 days (free)
|- 7 days
|Region
|Previous delivery estimate (29/09)
|Current delivery estimate (02/10)
|Change
|US
|42 - 49 days (free)
|35 - 42 days (free)
|- 7 days
|UK
|51 - 58 days (free)
|43 - 50 days (free)
|- 8 days
|Australia
|49 - 56 days (free)
|42 - 49 days (free)
|- 7 days
Axel is a London-based Senior Staff Writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
