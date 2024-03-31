PSA: you can still get a Google Pixel 8 for a ridiculously low price right now

This week has arguably the best set of Google Pixel 8 deals we've ever seen on both the standard Pixel 8 and the more premium Pixel 8 Pro.

For example, at Amazon you can get the 8 for a rock-bottom price of just $499 (was $699) and the Pro for just $749 (was $999). Both of these are record-low prices at the retailer and a superb option if you're looking to bag an unlocked device without the usual carrier plan.

Even cheaper still is Mint Mobile's massive price cuts of up to $300 this week, which get you to the standard Pixel 8 for just $399 and the Pixel 8 Pro for $720 alongside a six-month plan. While you'll still need to buy a plan to be eligible for this particular promotion, Mint's also throwing in six months of service for free to sweeten the deal for new customers.

Finally, for those who are willing to go with a big carrier, we'd highly recommend Verizon's current deal, which offers the standard Pixel 8 for free alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan. The carrier is also throwing in a 65-inch 4K TV worth $600 alongside the device right now, which is one of the best freebies you'll find anywhere on the carrier's site - you will still have to pay for that pricey unlimited plan, though.

You can read more about these Google Pixel 8 deals just down below or head on over to our main cell phone deals page for options on other devices.

The best Google Pixel 8 deals this week

Google Pixel 8 (unlocked): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Unlocked-Smartphone-Advanced%2Fdp%2FB0CGTD5KVT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $699 now $499 at Amazon

The excellent Google Pixel 8 is still available at a record-low price at Amazon today with this excellent $200 discount. We first saw this deal crop up in the Amazon Spring Sale, but it's still sticking around - for now. If you've been waiting for a tasty upfront discount on this device, then now's your chance to get a great deal before it's too late. Google Pixel 8 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-Telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0CGTJ12Z9%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $999 now $749 at Amazon

Google Pixel 8: <a href="https://mint-mobile.pxf.io/c/221109/444520/7915?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mintmobile.com%2Fdevices%2Fgoogle-pixel-8%2F4367987%2F" data-link-merchant="mintmobile.com"">was $699 now $399 with a six-month plan at Mint Mobile

Even cheaper this week is Mint Mobile's awesome deal on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Right now, you can save yourself up to $300 by bundling up these devices with a prepaid plan - the cheapest of which is just $90 for a six-month 5GB plan. Note, as a side bonus, you'll also get an additional six months of service on the house, making this Pixel 8 deal even better for fans of this excellent prepaid carrier. Google Pixel 8 Pro: <a href="https://mint-mobile.pxf.io/c/221109/444520/7915?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mintmobile.com%2Fdevices%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-pro%2F4367961%2F" data-link-merchant="mintmobile.com"" data-link-merchant="mintmobile.com""> $999 $720 with a six-month plan