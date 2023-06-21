Google Pixel 8 leak teases four new colors

Google’s Pixel flagships are usually colorful devices, and the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro look like continuing that trend, according to a new leak.

The info comes from Android Authority – citing a source inside Google – and suggests the Pixel 8 will come in four finishes, codenamed Haze, Jade, Licorice, and Peony. The Google Pixel 8 Pro, meanwhile, could come in Jade, Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky.

As with all pre-production releases, it’s not clear as to whether all of these color options will make it to market, or whether they’ll all be available in every market in which the Pixel 8 series goes on sale. Some Pixel colors – as we can see with the Pixel 7a ’s orange, the 4a 5G’s white, and the 4a’s blue – are often limited to either Google’s online store or select carriers.

Each of the colors also has a corresponding wallpaper, which you can see below, starting with the Pixel 8's offerings.

Image 1 of 8 The Pixel 8's Haze wallpaper in dark theme (Image credit: Android Authority )

The Pixel 8's Haze wallpaper in light theme (Image credit: Android Authority )

The Pixel 8's Jade wallpaper in dark theme (Image credit: Android Authority )

The Pixel 8's Jade wallpaper in light theme (Image credit: Android Authority )

The Pixel 8's Licorice wallpaper in dark theme (Image credit: Android Authority )

The Pixel 8's Licorice wallpaper in light theme (Image credit: Android Authority )

The Pixel 8's Peony wallpaper in dark theme (Image credit: Android Authority )

The Pixel 8's Peony wallpaper in light theme (Image credit: Android Authority )



The wallpapers feature a crystal and mineral theme, as opposed to the feathers of the Pixel 7 series, and should give us an idea of the tones we can expect on the phones themselves.

If this rumor holds true, it means that Google will be offering users more choice compared to previous generations, by bringing four colors to the Pixel 8 line, rather than three as on the Pixel 6 and 7 series. This would be in line with the situation on the Pixel 7a, which also has four colors.

Below, you can see the possible wallpapers for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Image 1 of 8 The Pixel 8 Pro's Jade wallpaper in dark theme (Image credit: Android Authority)

The Pixel 8 Pro's Jade wallpaper in light theme (Image credit: Android Authority)

The Pixel 8 Pro's Licorice wallpaper in dark theme (Image credit: Android Authority)

The Pixel 8 Pro's Licorice wallpaper in light theme (Image credit: Android Authority)

The Pixel 8 Pro's Porcelain wallpaper in dark theme (Image credit: Android Authority)

The Pixel 8 Pro's Porcelain wallpaper in light theme (Image credit: Android Authority)

The Pixel 8 Pro's Sky wallpaper in light theme (Image credit: Android Authority)

The Pixel 8 Pro's Sky wallpaper in dark theme (Image credit: Android Authority)



A colorful legacy

Google has always provided colorful options for the Pixel line (with cute tongue-in-cheek names to boot), and we’re excited to see what it cooks up for the Pixel 8 series. As with all of the best smartphones – which often come with both super-premium and affordable options – expect the Pixel 8 to have the more vibrant selection of finishes and the Pixel 8 Pro to adopt more muted, professional-looking colors. Going off Google’s last two Pixels, they’ll both look great, whichever one you prefer.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to launch later this year, probably in October, but they won't be the first Pixels to arrive in 2023. The Pixel 7a appeared last month - our Google Pixel 7a review sets out what we think of that phone - while the Pixel Tablet has just arrived on shelves. Check out our Google Pixel Tablet review to decide if you should add that to your shopping list.