Foldables are finally affordable with up to $1,000 off the best from Google, Samsung and Motorola this holiday season

If you're curious about foldables, chances are you first think of Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Flip series phones. But the market has grown tremendously in recent years and right now there are a wealth of worthwhile deals in time for the holiday season from a number of big names: Samsung, Google, Motorola and beyond.

The headline reduction here comes courtesy of Samsung's impressive $1,000 trade-in offer, which knocks what equates to over 50% off the 256GB and 512GB models of the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5, and just under (46% off) the top-tier 1TB storage model, provided you have a suitable phone to trade-in. Similarly, up to $600 can be knocked off asking price of the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 via trade-in too.

If you want to look outside of the South Korean giant's famed foldable portfolio, below, you'll also find discounts on Google's first foldable – the Pixel Fold, and Motorola's latest Razr Plus and Razr 2023 (called the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 in markets outside the US).

While these reduced prices might still clock in as a little pricey for your average stocking-filler, the deals featured here do at least bring the cost of some of the world's best foldables down to well within the same price range as more pedestrian smartphones. And what's a little self-care if you don't treat yourself this holiday season?

Best holiday season foldable deals (US)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB): was $1,799.99 now $799.99 with Samsung instant trade-in

If you have a suitable device to trade-in, you can knock up to a $1,000 off the asking price of Samsung's latest and most powerful foldable, bringing the cost down to the same price as a standard Galaxy S23. The same reduction can be applied to the 512GB and 1TB variants too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB): was $999.99 now $399.99 with Samsung instant trade-in

Samsung's instant trade-in offer can knock up to $600 off the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 when trading in a device like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Flip 3, or Flip 4. This is the best clamshell foldable out there, making the reduced asking price a truly outstanding offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB): was $1,799.99 now $1,499.99 on Amazon

Samsung's newly released Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable is available for $1,499.99 on Amazon, right now and while not quite its record low from Black Friday, it's still a great price. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we said that this foldable leader remains strong, with a thinner, lighter and flatter design. There's also a similar $300 off the 512GB model too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB): was $999.99 now $849.99 on Amazon

You can pick up the latest 256GB Z Flip 5 with $150 off any of its colors, while the higher-capacity 512GB model also enjoys a similar 13% reduction on Amazon this holiday season. Few other clamshell foldables come close to the Z Flip 5's mix of power, camera prowess, and flexible cover screen experience.

Google Pixel Fold (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,449 on Amazon

Get Google's flagship foldable for less this holiday season on Amazon. Save $350 on the Google Pixel Fold, featuring a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display, triple rear camera setup, and Google's Tensor G2 chip with 12GB RAM. The Pixel Fold provides a premium foldable experience for a now much-reduced price while giving you access to great Google Pixel features such as Magic Eraser, Live Translate, and more.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023): was $999.99 now $699.99 on Amazon

We commended the Razr Plus for its killer design, expanded cover display – which wraps around the cameras – and sheer cool factor. This 30% reduction marks its lowest price ever and the same saving is available on the black and blue colors, as well as the iconic magenta option featured here.

Motorola Razr (2023): was $699.99 now $499.99 on Amazon

If you still think the Razr Plus is too pricey this holiday season, the standard Razr (2023) enjoys a similar 29% reduction that drops it down to under $500. Expect a smaller cover display and more modest internals – like 128GB (the Plus has 256GB) but an otherwise excellent foldable experience. This Sage Green offering is accompanied by equally discounted Cherry Blossom, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream finishes too.

Best holiday season foldable deals (UK)

Google Pixel Fold (256GB): save up to £670 with a trade in at Google Store

Save up to £670 on the Google Pixel Fold by by trading in an older phone. Google's first in-house foldable features a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display, triple rear camera setup, and Google's Tensor G2 chip with 12GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: £200 off when you enter 'FOLD200' at checkout + up to £500 off w/ trade-in plus free Disney Plus

Right now, you can knock £200 off the asking price of the newly released Galaxy Z Fold 5, just by entering the code 'FOLD200' at checkout. Better yet, you can save up to a further £500 off if you trade in your old smartphone at Samsung. You'll also get 12 months of Disney Plus thrown in for free with your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: £200 off when you enter 'FLIP200' at checkout + up to £500 off w/ trade-in

While Samsung's stock may be dwindling, the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 can be had with a £200 reduction – simply by entering the code 'FLIP200' at checkout. You can then bolster that discount with a further £500 off with trade-in of a compatible device (like a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or S23 Plus), bringing Samsung's best clamshell down to just £349 (for the 256GB base model).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB): was £1,149.99 now £744 on Amazon

You can knock more than a third off the asking price (35%) of the top-tier 512GB Z Flip 5, with this Amazon Christmas-time discount. There are few other clamshell foldables that come close to the Z Flip 5's mix of power, camera prowess, and flexible cover screen experience, so this is a steal.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: was £1,049.99 now £774.99 on Amazon

We were impressed by the Razr 40 Ultra's Black Friday weekend discount (£849.99), but this Christmas offer drops the phone's asking price even lower – down to a record £774.99. This deal applies to the iconic magenta finish, the black model stays at that slightly-less-reduced Black Friday price.

Motorola Razr 40: was £799.99 now £595.59 on Amazon

If you still think the 40 Ultra is too pricey this Christmas, the standard Razr 40 drops down to under £600. Expect a smaller cover display and more modest internals, but an otherwise excellent foldable experience. This Vanilla Cream offering is the lowest price option, while the Summer Lilac and Sage Green variants cost only a few quid more.

