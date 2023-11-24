Foldables are finally affordable with up to $1,000 off the best from Google, Samsung and Motorola this Black Friday

Samsung may have popularized the folding phone form factor but it's not alone, with big names like Google and Motorola offering superb hinged alternatives. Right now, there are hundreds to be saved on all of them, with our pick of the best Black Friday deals on foldables.

Below, you'll find discounts on Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, Google's debut foldable, the Pixel Fold, and both the Motorola Razr Plus and Razr 2023 (called the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 in markets outside the US). Samsung stands out with its exceptional trade-in discounts this Black Friday, which include up to $1,000 off the Z Fold 5 when trading in a high-value device like a Z Fold 3 or Fold 4, while Motorola's Razrs come with up to 30% off on Amazon.

If you decide that you don't want your phone to bend at the waist after all, we also have a great selection of deals on other handsets in our rundown of Black Friday phone deals worth checking out.

Best Black Friday foldable deals (US)

Google Pixel Fold (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,399 on Amazon

Get Google's flagship foldable for less this Black Friday on Amazon. Save $400 on the Google Pixel Fold, featuring a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display, triple rear camera setup, and Google's Tensor G2 chip with 12GB RAM. The Pixel Fold provides a premium foldable experience for a now much-reduced price while giving you access to great Google Pixel features such as Magic Eraser, Live Translate, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB): was $1,799.99 now $1,299.99 on Amazon

Samsung's newly released Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable is available for a record-low $1,299.99 on Amazon, right now. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we said that this foldable leader remains strong with a thinner, lighter and flatter design, and we don't expect that price to be improved much (if at all) by Cyber Monday. There's a similar percentage off on the 512GB model too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB): was $1,919.99 now $799.99 with Samsung instant trade-in

Not only is Samsung offering double storage on the Z Fold 5 at no extra cost, but if you have a suitable device to trade in you can knock up to a further $1,000 off the asking price, bringing the company's latest foldable down to the price of a standard Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB): was $999.99 now $399.99 with Samsung instant trade-in

Samsung's instant trade-in offer can knock up to $600 off the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 when trading in a device like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Flip 3, or Flip 4. This is the best clamshell foldable out there, making the newly-reduced asking price a truly outstanding offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB): was $999.99 now $799.99 on Amazon

You can pick up the latest 256GB Z Flip 5 with 20% off any of its colorways, while the higher-capacity 512GB model also enjoys a similar 18% reduction on Amazon for Black Friday. Few other clamshell foldables come close to the Z Flip 5's mix of power, camera prowess, and flexible cover screen experience.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023): was $999.99 now $699.99 on Amazon

We commended the Razr Plus for its killer design, expanded cover display – which wraps around the cameras – and sheer cool factor. This 30% reduction marks its lowest price ever and the same saving is available on the black and blue colorways, as well as the iconic magenta option featured here.

Motorola Razr (2023): was $699.99 now $499.99 on Amazon

If you still think the Razr Plus is too pricey this Black Friday, the standard Razr (2023) enjoys a similar 29% reduction that drops it down to under $500. Expect a smaller cover display and more modest internals – like 128GB (the Plus has 256GB) but an otherwise excellent foldable experience. This Sage Green offering is accompanied by equally discounted Cherry Blossom, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream finishes too.

Best Black Friday foldable deals (UK)

Google Pixel Fold (256GB): was £1,749 now £1,449 at Google Store

Get Google's flagship foldable for less this Black Friday at Google Store. Save £300 on the Google Pixel Fold, featuring a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display, triple rear camera setup, and Google's Tensor G2 chip with 12GB RAM. The same savings can be had on the higher capacity 512GB model too, if you need the extra storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to £500 off with a trade-in plus free Disney Plus from Samsung.com

Right now, you can save up to £500 on the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 if you trade in your old smartphone at Samsung. You'll also get 12 months of Disney Plus thrown in for free with your purchase. We don't expect to see its price drop too much more on Cyber Monday.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB): was £1,149.99 now £549.99 with Samsung trade-in

While Samsung's stock may be dwindling, the top-tier 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 already comes with a £100 reduction out the gate, plus a further £500 can be knocked off with a trade-in of a compatible device (like a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or S23 Plus), bringing Samsung's best clamshell down to under £550.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB): was £1,149.99 now £744.89 on Amazon

You can knock more than a third off the asking price (35%) of the top-tier 512GB Z Flip 5, in this Amazon Black Friday discount. There are few other clamshell foldables that come close to the Z Flip 5's mix of power, camera prowess, and flexible cover screen experience, so this is a steal.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: was £1,049.99 now £849.99 on Amazon

While not quite the landmark Razr Plus discount in the US, this 19% reduction still marks the lowest UK price we've ever seen for the Razr 40 Ultra. This deal applies to the iconic magenta finish, but the same reduction can be had on the black model too.

Motorola Razr 40: was £799.99 now £595.59 on Amazon

If you still think the 40 Ultra is too pricey this Black Friday, the standard Razr 40 enjoys an even bigger 26% reduction that drops it down to under £600. Expect a smaller cover display and more modest internals, but an otherwise excellent foldable experience. This Vanilla Cream offering is the lowest price option, while the Summer Lilac and Sage Green variants cost only a few quid more.

