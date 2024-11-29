Buy 2 Months, Get 1 Month FREE on Mint Mobile's best-selling 3-month 5GB plan

Mint Mobile is a mobile carrier that offers flexible and affordable plans with unlimited text and calls. If you're looking for some of the best mobile deals around then the Mint Mobile website is one of the best places to go.

Now owned by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile is more equipped than ever to deliver 5G networks right across the whole of the USA. The company also makes it incredibly easy to switch from a different provider and if you're over 55, then they've got a dedicated support scheme just for you.

For a limited time, Mint Mobile is offering new customers an amazing buy 2 months, get 1 month FREE on their best-selling 3-month 5GB plan. To take advantage of the deal, you'll need to use one of our exclusive codes at checkout.

The deal expires on 2nd January. If you're too late for this deal, then head straight over to our Mint Mobile coupon codes hub for the most up-to-date coupon codes.

MintMobile.com Buy 2 Months, Get 1 Month FREE on 3-month 5GB plans This deal is for new customers only and “One month free” will be applied as a $15 discount at checkout. An upfront payment of $30 is required to cover the other two months. US only: Expires 2nd January

Why we love Mint Mobile

We love Mint Mobile for their easy-to-understand and affordable mobile plans. With unlimited talk and text on all plans, you can stay connected to your friends and family without fear of extra charges.

If you're not sure whether you want to switch or not, Mint Mobile offers a 7-day money-back guarantee, letting you test out the service first. This will give you 250 minutes, 250 texts and 250 MB of data.

Another big win for going with Mint Mobile are the over 55s plans, which are tailored to not only be affordable but also to make the joining process as smooth as possible. The team will also offer technical support for the first year of service.