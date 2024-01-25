AT&T's latest deals offer big value on the Galaxy S24, iPhone 14, and Google Pixel 8

Looking to upgrade your phone this January? AT&T's current batch of phone deals offers some great choices across a diverse range of devices.

Take the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, for example. This stunning flagship is currently available with a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 - a huge discount that effectively renders the device free. This device hasn't even been released yet, but you can already line up a significant deal by trading in any Samsung phone in any condition. Unlike with other trade-in deals in the past, this one is exceptionally easy to get a full rebate.

If you're not set on that trade-in, then this week's best AT&T deals have plenty of other great options, too. Both the iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 8 are available for just $5.99 and $10.99 per month alongside an unlimited data plan, respectively - a significant discount versus paying for the devices upfront. In the case of the iPhone 14, this deal brings the device back down to the lowest price we've ever seen at AT&T with a promotion that matches the one from Black Friday in November.

Today's best phone deals at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: free with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

One of the best deals you'll find anywhere on the latest Galaxy S24 series, AT&T will currently rebate you up to $1,000 on the Galaxy S24 Plus - enough to get the device for effectively free. While you will still need an unlimited data plan to be eligible for this saving, what makes this particular deal so good is that you can trade in any Samsung model in any condition and still secure your maximum rebate. A superb deal.

Apple iPhone 14: $10/mo $5.99/mo with an unlimited plan at AT&T

If you'd prefer to skip the trade-in altogether, then AT&T's current deal on the iPhone 14 is a great choice. This device has recently been dropped from $10 per month to just $5.99 alongside a 36-month unlimited data plan - a discount that you don't need to trade in for to be eligible. While a little older now, this device still holds up great for 2024, so don't hesitate to consider it if a trade-in on the latest iPhone 15 series is a little out of your reach.

Google Pixel 8: was $23.34/mo now $10.99/mo with an unlimited plan at AT&T

Another superb choice if you don't want to line up that trade-in for a discount. AT&T's current deal on the latest Google Pixel 8 drops the device down to just $10.99 per month alongside an unlimited data plan. That's under half price for one of the latest and best Android flagships you can get right now - a great deal.

Want to see what else is available this week? Head on over to our main cell phone deals page for plenty more options from other leading carriers and retailers.