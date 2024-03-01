Apple's FineWoven iPhone case hits a new low as Amazon adds a warning label

FineWoven iPhone cases branded a "frequently returned item" on Amazon

This follows earlier reports that the cases are prone to scratches and more

Apple claims that FineWoven cases "will protect an iPhone for years"

Apple's new FineWoven iPhone cases are a good idea in theory, given that they're a recycled alternative to leather – but the evidence is piling up that they might not be a consistently reliable bet for your iPhone 15.

Earlier this week we saw reports from prominent tech journalists and others that the FineWoven case can be highly prone to scratches and discoloration. And now 9to5Mac has spotted that Amazon has slapped a warning label on its US listing for the product saying that it's a "frequently returned item".

These labels don't necessarily mean that every owner has had an issue with their FineWoven iPhone case – in fact, the Amazon reviews are pretty mixed. But Amazon does also have a "customers usually keep this item" label for better-received products, so it is another black mark on FineWoven's reputation.

We've contacted Apple to ask for a response to these reports about its FineWoven cases and will update this article if we hear back. When Joanna Stern from the Wall Street Journal asked the same question, an Apple spokesperson said that the cases are "engineered at the highest standard to protect iPhones" and that the FineWoven case’s durable microtwill "will protect an iPhone for years".

As we discovered in our own experience with the FineWoven case, this microtwill isn't as "suede-like" or durable as Apple suggests. We found that "scratches from keys or fingernails are easy to come by, immediately visible, and seemingly permanent". Not ideal for a case that costs $59 / £59 / AU$99.

What are the alternatives?

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Our own conclusion on the FineWoven case was that it "isn't a total disaster, just a very big one". This new Amazon label, plus the general consensus in both customer and professional reviews, seems to back this up. So where else should you look?

Our guide to the best iPhone 15 cases suggests checking out some of the offerings from Mujjo, like its Full Leather Case or Shield Case (above). While they aren't quite as ambitious as FineWoven's leather-replacing material, which Apple says is made from "68% post-consumer recycled content", they do use European leather that's rated gold by the Leather Working Group for environmental standards.

We found that Mujjo's Full Leather Case in Dark Tan developed a "natural patina" as we used it, which contrasts slightly with our experience of FineWoven. That earlier report from the Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern even concluded that their sample was "browning like a rotten banana".

So while we definitely applaud the idea behind FineWoven, which was part of Apple's big push last year to create "carbon-neutral" products like the Apple Watch 9, the reality is that the cases need a little rethink before they elbow their way into our recommendations for iPhone 15 cases.