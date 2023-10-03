Android 14 tipped to land tomorrow – here are its 6 most exciting features

It seems likely that Google will launch Android 14 tomorrow (October 4) to coincide with its Pixel launch event – where it is expected to unveil the new Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel Watch 2, among other gadgets.

This isn’t just based on a hunch either. Canadian carrier Telus apparently revealed October 4 as the Android 14 release date, sharing in a forum post that every Pixel device going back to the Pixel 4a will get the new Android version on this date (via DroidLife). The post has since been changed.

This mistake is far from an official confirmation from Google but we wouldn’t be surprised if Telus’ post turns out to be true and Android 14 is indeed launching on October 4. If it does, here are the best new Android 14 features you can look forward to getting your hands on soon.

1. Custom lock screen

Several updates in Android 14 feel like they’re Google playing catchup to features already offered on Apple’s iOS and even Samsung’s modified Android setup. One such feature is a customizable lock screen which will give you much greater control over its style and utility.

You can alter the clock design and screen colors, and even add shortcuts to useful features like do not disturb, QR code scanning, your phone’s flashlight, and your phone’s Wallet.

To access some of these app shortcuts you will need to unlock your phone first, but it should help you access the app you need a little quicker.

The Google Pixel 7, Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

2. Satellite support

Ever since Apple released emergency SOS via satellite on the iPhone 14 – and multiple news stories came out detailing how the feature has helped people get rescued when they had no other option – there’s been a lot of interest in seeing similar features roll out to more handsets. Well, with Android 14 we should hopefully see more phones offer the feature as Google says its OS will support satellite connectivity.

There are two important notes, however. We don’t know exactly what this support will look like so an exact copy of Apple’s emergency SOS via satellite may not be on the way, and satellite connectivity isn’t just a software feature; you need the right hardware too.

Some existing Android phones have the necessary parts to allow satellite connectivity but many don’t. We expect this update will mostly facilitate satellite features on new phones rather than bringing them to the handset you already have.

3. Improved battery life

Android 14 might help your phone last a little longer thanks to several minor tweaks Google is making to its efficiency. Don’t expect any major improvements, but thanks to changes in the way your phone will handle tasks running in the background you should notice a slight boost.

The Google Pixel Watch (Image credit: Future)

Google is also bringing back the option to see how much screen time you’ve had since your last full charge. This was removed in Android 12 but is thankfully making a comeback in Android 14. In Android 12 it was replaced by a metric that showed battery usage over the past 24 hours which is handy but not quite as useful at telling you how long your phone lasts between charges – which can help you determine if it needs a fix, or if some app is radically draining the battery.

4. Notification flashes

Notification flashes aren’t new to all Android devices – Samsung for example has had a similar feature for a few years – but now it’s being integrated into the core operating system. If you choose to turn this feature on you can set it so that your screen and or phone’s torch flashes when you get a notification.

This accessibility tool is handy for people who struggle to hear notification dings and it can also help anyone who doesn’t want to turn off notifications but wants something less disturbing than a buzz or audible sound.

5. More control over apps’ file access

On Android 13 you have to provide apps with all-or-nothing access to your device’s photos and videos – with some apps just not working if you don’t give them access. Android 14 will introduce a new middle-ground option where the app can get access to only select photos.

Apple introduced a similar feature in iOS 14 and it’s a helpful option that allows you to use an app to its fullest without as much risk of sharing photos and videos you want to keep private.

The Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

6. Regional preferences

The last Android 14 feature we want to highlight is regional preferences. By no means a stand-out upgrade, but it’ll give you better control over your phone’s default units, date layout, and other preferences that change depending on where you are in the world. So if you’re living in the US and love the metric system, or prefer to have Monday as the first day of the week instead of Sunday, you can set these as the default.

Best of all these preferences should stick around even when you back up or restore your device.