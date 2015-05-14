Razer Nabu X review

The Nabu X is a straightforward, affordable fitness tracker designed for gamers, but it simply doesn't hit all the marks.

"Razer made a wearable?" is usually the first question I get when I tell people what the latest gadget on my wrist is.

The answer is: yes, Razer, the popular gaming hardware company known for taking big risks in tech has made a fitness tracker called the Nabu X. In fact, it's the second wearable, with the first being simply the Nabu.

The newer one is more of an entry-level wearable, priced nicely at $50 (£45, about AU$61.79) which is practically a steal if you've been itching to try out a tracker.

Aimed at gamers, the band promises to be a discrete wearable that won't distract from your game time.

There's just one problem: the Nabu X still needs some work if it wants to be worthy of gamers' wrists. That said, it sits squarely in a position to be a gadget that's "good enough," especially with its low price point.

Design

The original Nabu went through several changes before settling on a Fitbit Charge-esque design, whereas the new Nabu X looks like your average, unassuming fitness tracker.

I'm not particularly fond of the Jawbone UP24's rigid bracelet form, and I absolutely hate the Fitbit clasp. Razer seems to have circumvented these irksome design qualities and instead opted for something in the middle - something much more comfortable and simple to use.

The Nabu X's sensor module is interchangeable between the three strap colors: black, green and white. The material remains the same soft, hypoallergenic silicone rubber finish as the original Nabu, and looks like it could be a distant cousin of the Fitbit Flex.

The clasp is easy to use and snaps in place without too much hassle, which is fantastic. However, people with smaller wrists will have a bit of extra strap that will stick out and occasionally get caught on things. This happened to me often, and I had to constantly tuck the strap underneath the band again.

The material of the Nabu X also gets covered in lint insanely fast, which is extremely annoying. A damp washcloth gets rid of it well enough, but it was pretty much useless, because the band would immediately attract dust like a magnet.

Comfort

If there's one thing Razer got right with the Nabu X, it's comfort. The tracker feels practically weightless and unobtrusive on the wrist.

It's small and thin enough that I never noticed I was wearing it. Plus, aside from the extra bit of band poking out, it doesn't make putting on jackets a five minute affair - a problem I've had with larger wearables in the past.

The one-size-fits all strap also fits comfortably around my tiny wrist without making it feel as if it were confined into a wrist-sized straight jacket. The material also helps the Nabu X remain comfy, since it's soft and flexible compared to other harder, plasticky straps.