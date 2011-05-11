Sony KDL-40EX724 review

The KDL-40EX724 sits at the top of Sony's mainstream EX range and offers 3D compatibility, cutting-edge internet connectivity and the kitchen sink. It's also available as the 46-inch KDL-46EX724 and the 32-inch KDL-32EX724.

The set looks smart enough, with a subtle, two-tone fascia and the requisite amount of gloss. It's fashionably thin at just 42mm and tips the scales at an eminently wall-hangable 11.2kg.

Despite the lightweight construction, build quality is considered good; the casing doesn't creak or flex and the overall cosmetic finish is high.

Priced just below the EX724 line is Sony's look-alike EX723 series. This slightly cheaper option comprises the 55-inch KDL-55EX723, 46-inch KDL-46EX723, 40-inch KDL-40EX723 and the 32-inch KDL-32EX723.

The only visible difference between the two ranges is the design of the pedestal stand. The KDL-40EX724, along with its siblings, not only has a 20° swivel but also leans back by 6°, which is perfect if you plan to park it on some fashionably low TV furniture.

Less obvious is the fact that the EX724 models have integrated Wi-Fi, whereas the EX723s require an optional Sony dongle.