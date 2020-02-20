Women's T20 World Cup 2020 live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

Wherever you are in the world, it's easy to watch cricket online and get a great quality ICC Women's T20 World Cup live stream in 2020. Hosts Australia enter the tournament as slight favorites, but England, India and New Zealand can't be discounted as the world's 10 best teams compete for T20 glory Down Under.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 cheat sheet The 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is the seventh edition of the biennial tournament and starts on Friday, February 21 with a huge match between India vs Australia. The final is set for March 8.

The action gets underway on Friday, February 21 with a huge match that pits India vs Australia. India is led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who famously knocked a 171 against Australia back in 2017 during a ODI, but equally impressive are two of the youngsters they've included in their side: 16-year olds Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma.

Hopes are especially high for Shafali, who etched her way into Indian cricket history when she broke the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's 30 year record and became the youngest ever play in the country to score a half century, racking up 73 runs against the West Indies at just 15 years and 285 days old. But Australia enter the tournament as the number one women's T20 side in the world and, captained by Meg Lanning, they won't be easily beaten.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch this and every other match, we'll tell you exactly how to access a trustworthy ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Live stream ICC Women's T20 World Cup from outside your country

You don't have to miss a second of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup. Even if you're abroad and discover that your home broadcaster's online coverage is geo-blocked, there's a simple and perfectly legal way to watch your domestic cricket coverage without - just use a VPN to login back to your country that is broadcasting the match. Here's how.

How to stream the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup live in the UK

Sky Sports has exclusive coverage of Women's T20 World Cup 2020. This means you can watch it on TV or online via the Sky Go app, which is available for most mobiles, tablets, games consoles and TV streaming devices. Non-Sky subscribers can still access to the cricket and live stream the Women's T20 World Cup by picking up a Now TV pass, of which the best value is the Monthly Pass - currently on deal for just £19.99 a month when signing up for six months. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with the World Cup , then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Watch a Women's T20 Cricket World Cup live stream in Australia

The Aussies are lucky in that they're one of the only countries in the world that can watch some of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup 2020 for free - all of the Australian side's match will be shown on Channel 9. Other countries will have their matches covered by Foxtel and its companion Foxtel Now streaming service, but perhaps most conveniently, Aussies can live stream every Cricket World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to watch the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup: US live stream

While it may still be something of a niche sport in the US, cricket fans are still covered admirably by Willow TV, a service that also means that subscribers can watch on their mobiles devices, too. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as Dish and Sling and costs $9.99 per month. To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as described above should really do the trick.

How to watch a Women's T20 Cricket World Cup live stream in India

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports is the official broadcaster on TV in of Women's T20 World Cup action for tournament hopefuls India. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. And it's not just cricket that Hotstar has on show, the above subscription also gets you access to hit US TV shows and much more.

How to get a FREE T20 Women's World Cup live stream in Pakistan

Pakistan-based cricket fans can tune into T20 Women's World Cup live streams via state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. If you're away from Pakistan while the match you want to see is on, then you can use the above VPN method to watch as if you were back in Pakistan. Download the software (taking advantage of ExpressVPN's 30-day money back guarantee), choose a Pakistan-based server and then head to the PTV live streaming website.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 format

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is a 10-team tournament split into two groups - Group A and Group B. The top two teams from each will progress and qualify for the semi-finals. The two winning semi-finalists then get to face off in the final on March 8 in Melbourne.