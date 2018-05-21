Windows 10's Microsoft Store will be better organized to help you find deals

Microsoft is planning to better organize its the Microsoft Store in Windows 10 by introducing a new Departments drop-down menu, which highlights deals among other things – although this functionality is still in testing right now.

Windows 10 users may have experienced some difficulty finding what they need in the Microsoft Store in the past, because there’s a fairly sprawling mass of content of all different types for sale.

So, as Windows Central reports, the idea is to introduce a new Departments drop-down along the top menu which has four main categories: Software & apps, Entertainment, Devices, and Deals. And each of those has various subcategories to allow you to further drill down to find what you need.

Software & apps, as you might expect, is where you’ll bag applications, with subcategories for Windows 10, Office apps, and Edge extensions to soup up Microsoft’s browser. There’s also an option to customize Windows which offers the likes of different themes, and an area for support with software.

That’s Entertainment…

The Entertainment category covers games, movies, books, Mixed Reality and Xbox. And under Devices you’ll find all your hardware options, including Microsoft’s Surface tablets, along with PCs, gaming PCs, accessories, and Xbox consoles.

Bargain hunters, however, will likely be most interested in the Deals category, which highlights any discounts and offers across apps, games, movies and hardware (with subcategories for Surface and PC in the latter case).

All of which should certainly make navigating the Microsoft Store a more pleasant and streamlined experience, and hopefully help you save some money in the process. There are often deals to be had on the likes of Surface tablets, and this should mean you don’t miss them – although we’ll highlight any top-notch deals here at TechRadar as well, of course.

While this is only in testing at the moment, as mentioned, it’s difficult to see why Microsoft wouldn’t want to proceed along these lines, although naturally, the aforementioned subcategories may be rejigged depending on feedback.

Image credit: Windows Central