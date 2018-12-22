Whyte vs Chisora 2 live stream: how to watch the fight online from anywhere

Whyte vs Chisora - where and when What date is it? Fight night is here! Whyte vs Chisora 2 is happening today. What time is it? The main card is taking longer than originally expected and the current ETA of the ring walk for the main event is around 10.30pm GMT. So that's 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT / 9.30am AEDT on Sunday morning. Where is it? The boxing is taking place at London's O2 Arena - formerly known as the Millennium Dome.

They're calling it 'the brawl to settle them all'. As if there wasn't enough drama when Dillian and Dereck met in Manchester two years ago, Whyte vs Chisora 2 is looking like it could be a Christmas cracker of a battle. And you've come to the right place if you want to know how to live stream Whyte vs Chisora - no matter where on Earth you're watching from.

The first encounter between these two immense heavyweights saw Dillian Whyte declared the winner after 12 rounds and a controversial split decision. The protests from Chisora have finally born fruit and his chance for vengeance has been arranged for tonight.

With The WBA International heavyweight title on the line as well as pride, possibly the biggest prize on the line is a potential meet-up with Anthony Joshua next spring.

If you're not able to access the fight by traditional means, you could use a VPN to stream Whyte vs Chisora 2 live so that you don't have to rely on some dodgy Reddit stream. We've got more about that down below, together with your viewing options in several countries - you can even watch for FREE in some regions and all perfectly legally.

Fancy catching a Warrington vs Frampton live stream, too? Click the link to see how

Live stream Whyte vs Chisora 2 from anywhere with a VPN

Live stream Whyte vs Chisora 2 with a VPN

Below we've listed all of the best places to live stream the Whyte vs Chisora fight online. If there is no official broadcast option in your country, you'll need to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the three best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for Christmas (or boxing)...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How watch the Whyte vs Chisora fight in the UK

The might of Sky Sports Box Office has managed to help it hook the rights to be the official UK broadcaster for the fight. It's priced at £19.95 to purchase. With that you'll get reruns of the fight as well, so you can even watch it again – if it's as good as it's looking it will be. The undercard action has already kicked off prior to the main event at 10.30pm-ish. Sky's streaming platform - Now TV - is also showing the fight for the same price. So if you don't already have Sky and just want this one off event then this is your option. Not in the UK? You'll need a VPN to watch this live stream

Live stream Whyte vs Chisora 2 in the US for FREE

US subscription channel Showtime swooped in at the last minute to grab the rights to Dillian Whyte vs Dereck Chisora 2. That means you can watch as normal if you already have the service. If not, the usual monthly fee is $10.99. BUT...Showtime also runs a FREE 30-day trial. So if you haven't used it before, that means you can watch the fight And all of Showtime's other programming) absolutely free of charge. If you're out of the States this weekend but still want to watch Showtime's coverage of Whyte vs Chisora, then those VPN instructions above are where you need to head.

How to watch Whyte vs Chisora: Australia stream