Where to watch Euphoria: stream every season online

If Sex Education is like a teen drama from Marvel, Euphoria is a coming-of-age spectacle straight out of the DC universe - dark and unsettling. The series paints a rather grim picture of the lives of high-schoolers and plunges viewers into a world brimming with drug abuse, sex, and emotional volatility. The show follows a bunch of teenagers navigating the tricky landscape of modern-day high school. Find out where to watch Euphoria online here.

We have Rue (Zendaya), a 17-year-old drug addict fresh out of rehab with no intention of staying away from temptation. Then there’s Jules, a transgender girl seeking affection and love; Nate, a jock struggling with his sexual insecurities; and Cassie, who’s grappling with rumors of her sexual history at school. Viewers are introduced to more characters as the show progresses.

Euphoria has a terrific aesthetic - both visually and in terms of its pacing - and it deftly combines themes of sexuality, drug abuse, friendship, and love. Although it succeeds spectacularly at giving an authentic account of the anxiety-ridden lives that high-schoolers can lead, it is an overwhelmingly dark series that might not be for everyone.

You can watch Euphoria on HBO Max , but there are other streaming options too. Read this article to find out where you can watch Euphoria online in your country.

Where to watch Euphoria online in the US

Since it’s a HBO original, you’ll find the first season of Euphoria on HBO Max. A monthly subscription will set you back $14.99 and gives you access to HBO’s incredible catalog of films and shows. From award-winning originals, like The Flight Attendant and Watchmen, to acclaimed anime shows like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, HBO Max has an impressive range of content for its viewers. But that’s not all. With an HBO Max subscription, you’ll be able to stream all movies from Warner Bros in 2021. Pictures for 31 days after their theatrical release. In other words, you can catch film premieres from anywhere. You can use HBO Max across many devices, including Fire TV, Apple TV, PC and Mac computers, Apple and Android phones, and PlayStation 4. Euphoria is available on the standard HBO streaming service too (previously known as HBO Now), and it costs the same as HBO Max. You can stream the show through Amazon Prime if you have HBO on your Prime Video Channels. You can also stream the show on DirecTV. A monthly subscription will cost you $64.99 for an annual plan (plus applicable taxes). Lastly, you can watch Euphoria on Spectrum TV, and its plans start at $44.99/month for 12 months.

Where to watch Euphoria online in the UK

UK residents can stream Euphoria via either Now TV or Sky. With Now TV, you’ll need the Entertainment Pass, which costs £9.99 a month, and you can benefit from a seven-day free trial. To access the series on Sky Go, you’ll need a Sky TV package to watch. You can also buy the series on Amazon or iTunes. The entire season will cost you £14.99 on both platforms.

Where to stream Euphoria and watch every episode online in Canada

To watch Euphoria in Canada, you can check out Crave and illico.tv. Crave subscriptions start at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), but to watch Euphoria, you’ll need the MOVIES + HBO add-on. This plan will cost you CA$19.98 a month (plus tax), and it lets you access content from HBO’s premium catalog. An illico.tv subscription will cost you CA$15 per month, and if you’re a Videotron TV customer, you can enjoy free access to the platform.

Where to watch Euphoria: stream every episode online in Australia