Want an Amazon Prime membership? Here’s why you should wait until Friday

As Black Friday looms ever closer, thrifty shoppers are already putting their game plan together to snag the best deals the minute dessert ends on Thanksgiving.

To that end, most of them probably already have Amazon Prime for early access to sales and free two-day shipping, but for those that don't have Amazon's premium tier, this Friday miiiight be the a good time to sign up.

Amazon is offering $20 off a year-long subscription to Amazon Prime for one day only, reducing the cost for a year of Prime from $99 to $79, starting November 18 at 12:00 am EST until 2:59 am EST on November 19.

The deal is being extended by Amazon to promote the November 18 debut of The Grand Tour - the Amazon Prime-exclusive spiritual successor to BBC's Top Gear, starring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

Amazon Prime's unlimited music streaming, unlimited photo storage, free two-day shipping in the US, access to Amazon Prime Video, and special deals could come in handy for some this holiday, so follow this link on Friday if you want in.

Time to talk limitations: The promotion only applies to non-Prime members, so it won't work on those re-upping their accounts for another year.

It also won't qualify towards Amazon's bounties program, which rewards cold, hard cash for converting customers to Prime, should you successfully pass the referral link to someone.

For prospective Prime-ees who'd prefer to take advantage of Amazon's Prime-exclusive deals and expedited shipping this Black Friday without dropping $80-$100, there's always that free 30-day trial.