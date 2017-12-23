Tidal is free for anyone for 12 days over Christmas, no strings attached

Tidal is looking to bag some extra subscribers over the Christmas period by letting anyone try out the service free of charge for 12 days, starting on Christmas Day. If you've been meaning to check out what Tidal has to offer, then now's the perfect opportunity.

The high fidelity music streaming service actually offers a 30-day trial for new subscribers, but for this one-off promotion you don't even need to provide a credit card - and that means you don't need to remember to cancel your subscription when the free trial comes to an end either.

Even if you're not interested in signing up for Tidal in the long term, it's one option to bear in mind if you've got the family round and want to bang out some Christmas tunes for a good old-fashioned sing-a-long.

All the fidelity

The free taster period includes the full-fat HiFi plan - the one with the lossless audio quality, which Tidal has been pushing as a way of differentiating itself against the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. That plan is typically $19.99 or £19.99 a month.

Despite a massive cash injection last year, rumors are currently swirling that Tidal is running out of money fast, and if that's the case then this might be your last chance to compare it with the other streaming services out there. First appearing in 2014, Tidal was relaunched in 2015 with a host of high-profile artists on board.

To take advantage of Tidal's Christmas offer, head to the Tidal website from Christmas Day onwards. You get the usual collection of web, Windows, macOS, Android and iOS apps to pick from, and the service recently launched dedicated apps for the Apple TV and Android TV too.

Via The Verge