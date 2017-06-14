The new Razer Blade Stealth is bigger, sharper and just as thin

The Razer Blade Stealth is getting an upgrade, and rather than a simple internal refresh, our favorite 12.5-inch Ultrabook is officially now a 13.3-inch laptop.

Despite the bump up in screen size, this Razer Blade is no larger and maintains all of its original 12.6 x 8.1 x 0.52 inch (32.1 x 20.6 x 1.31 cm) dimensions. That said, it’s a tad heavier at 2.93 pounds (1.33kg), whereas the last 12.5-inch Razer Blade Stealth weighed in at 2.84 pounds (1.29kg).

Razer squeezed in a larger display simply by reducing the size of the bezels on all sides by 50%. On top of the added screen real estate, the Razer Blade Stealth features a sharper, QHD+ 3,200 x 1,800-resolution panel that sits above the previous 2,560 x 1,440 display. The new display also boasts 100% sRGB color coverage and up to 400 nits of brightness.

If you want a 4K screen on your Blade Stealth, Razer is oddly only offering it on the older 12.5-inch model.

Sadly, the 12.5-inch 4K variant also misses out on the new gunmetal gray option of the new 13-inch model. The new gray finish swaps out the light up Razer logo for a simpler tone-on-tone graphic. Meanwhile, the white, backlit keyboard should also help the new Blade Stealth better fit in an office environment.

Other than the screen upgrade and new paint job, Razer also streamlined the hardware options on its Ultrabook. Every new Blade Stealth comes standard with a 7th generation (Kaby Lake) Intel Core i7-7500U processor and 16GB of DDR4 memory, leaving storage to be the only configurable part with up to 1TB of PCIe SSD space.

The new 13-inch Razer Blade Stealth starts at $1,399 (about £1,100, AU$1,860) with a 256GB SSD that can be upgraded to a 1TB drive option for $1,999 (about £1,570, AU$2,660). Alternatively, the 4K, 12.5-inch version of Razer Ultrabook can be had with either a 512GB or 1TB SSD for $1,599 (£1,549, AU$2,399) and $1,999 (£1,949, AU$2,999), respectively.

All Razer Blade Stealth models will be available from the company's online store as well as Best Buy, Amazon and the Microsoft Store starting June 14th.