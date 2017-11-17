The Legend of Zelda won big at the 35th Golden Joystick Awards

After months of voting, the Golden Joystick Awards presented with OMEN by HP took place in London today. The winners have been revealed and appropriately revered, and now they’re going to dance the night away.

So, who walked away victorious this year? We can help you there. Below you’ll find out which games were honored as the best and brightest in the industry, whether that’s because of their outstanding storytelling, atmospheric audio or stunning visuals.

Best Storytelling

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Visual Design

Cuphead

Developer: StudioMDHR

Best Audio

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Publisher: Nintendo

Best Gaming Performance

Ashly Burch – Aloy, Horizon: Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Indie Game

Friday the 13th: The Game

Developer: IllFonic

Publisher: Gun Media

Best Multiplayer Game

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Developer: PUBG Corp.

Publisher: PUBG Corp.

Studio of the Year

Nintendo EPD

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey

Publisher: Nintendo

Best VR Game

Resident Evil 7

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

ESports Play of the Year

Agilities' five-man Dragonblade at Overwatch Contenders – Overwatch

Publisher: Blizzard

ESports Team of the Year

Lunatic-Hai – Overwatch

Publisher: Blizzard

ESports Game of the Year

Overwatch

Developer: Blizzard

Publisher: Blizzard

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Best Streamer/Broadcaster

Markiplier

Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year

Pokémon Sun and Moon

Developer: Game Freak

Publisher: The Pokémon Company

Nintendo Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Publisher: Nintendo

PlayStation Game of the Year

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Xbox Game of the Year

Cuphead

Developer: StudioMDHR

PC Game of the Year

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Developer: PUBG Corp.

Publisher: PUBG Corp.

Critics Choice Award

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Publisher: Nintendo

Hall of Fame

Final Fantasy for its 30th anniversary

Breakthrough Award

Ashly Burch – Life is Strange and Horizon Zero Dawn

Most Wanted Game

The Last of Us Part II

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Still Playing

World of Tanks

Developer: Wargaming

Publisher: Wargaming

Outstanding Contribution to the UK Games Industry

Debbie Bestwick MBE – co-founder of Team 17

Lifetime Achievement

Sid Meier – Civilization, Pirates!, Alpha Centauri

Ultimate Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Publisher: Nintendo EPD

And there you have it! Congratulations to all the winners – and we look forward to seeing you all for the 36th Awards next year.