The HP Omen 15 may be the next flagship gaming laptop to go AMD Ryzen

The HP Omen 15 looks set to be the next gaming laptop to launch with an AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU, according to TechnikNews.

The rumor, which arrives as Alienware debuts its first AMD-powered gaming laptop in more than a decade, suggests HP is gearing up to reveal a 2021 upgrade of its Omen 15 laptop that also puts AMD's latest CPUs front and center.

Improving on last year’s model, which HP built from scratch to accommodate AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series processors, the HP Omen 15 (2021) looks set to ship with Team Red’s newest Ryzen 5000H gaming processors. According to TechnikNews, buyers will be given a choice of a 6-core Ryzen 5600H or an 8-core Ryzen 7 5800H CPU.

The HP Omen 15 is also getting an upgrade in the graphics department, according to the rumor, which suggests the machine will also ship with an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card. Last year’s model, by comparison, packed either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or RTX 2070 Super GPU – though the latter was only available on Intel-powered models.

Beyond its under the hood refresh, the HP Omen 15 is expected to remain largely unchanged, and as both the socket and TDP remains the same for these AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, few tweaks need to be made to the laptop’s overall design.

TechnikNews notes that the HP Omen 15 will also feature 6GB of DDR4-3200 memory along with 512GB of NVMe SSD. Much like the 2020 model, it’s also rumored to feature a 15.6-inch 144Hz display, an impressive array of ports, and HP’s OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology.

HP is expected to debut the Ryzen 5000-powered Omen 15 laptops alongside new models that feature Intel 11th-gen Core H-series CPUs. However, there’s no official word yet as to when that may be, though rumors are pointing to an unveiling later this quarter.

HP and Alienware might not be the only OEMs planning to equip next-gen gaming laptops with AMD internals; Asus is reportedly developing an all-AMD version of the ROG Strix G15 that will feature a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and Radeon RX 6800M GPU, and a recent leak suggests the incoming Razer Blade 14 will also use an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor.

