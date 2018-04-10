The Google Pixel is no longer sold on the Google Store

Your search for the original Google Pixel just got more difficult as the phone maker has confirmed to TechRadar that it delisted the 2016 phone from its global online storefront.

Sold alongside the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL as the more affordable option, the first-gen Pixel phone has now made way for what is likely to come this October (or sooner): the Google Pixel 3.

It’s news to nobody that products get older and are removed as company’s see fit, and in this case, the Pixel’s delisting isn’t unique. But your search to find a Pixel may get tougher in the near future.

Should you still buy a Pixel?

The price for the Pixel had dropped considerably since its successor launched in October 2017, bringing the Google Pixel down to a much more palatable $549 on the US Google Store in recent months. Despite its disappearance on Google’s store, some carriers like Verizon still stock the phone.

But at this point, is it worth your money? The Pixel is still a great phone by today’s standards and will be updated to Android P later this year, but in hindsight, while we miss the 3.5mm headphone jack, the lack of waterproofing is a big knock against it.

You’ll likely be able to find a good deal on the Pixel and Pixel XL if you look soon, but these phones could quickly become collector’s items.