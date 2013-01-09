Sharp unveils 'industry's thinnest' 32-inch 4K multi-touch monitor

Sony, Panasonic and Samsung aren't the only companies that unveiled shiny new Ultra HD 4K displays at CES this week.

Sharp also got in on the hi-def action with two new 4K resolution monitors, dubbed the IGZO professional display series, that will both be released in 2013.

Panasonic and Sony aren't the only ones making bold claims about their new 4K displays, either, as Sharp claimed on Monday that its new Ultra HD monitors are the "industry's thinnest" 4K monitors larger than 30 inches.

That boast comes with a measurement: Sharp revealed in a press release on Monday that its new monitors are less than 1.5 inches thick at their thickest points.

Let go of my IGZO

Sharp's IGZO professional display series monitors use Sharp's IGZO screen tech, which allows for sharper, brighter displays that consume less power.

"As we introduce Sharp's proprietary IGZO technology into the first series of professional display products, we continue to drive innovation with game-changing functionality," Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America President Doug Albregts said in Monday's press release.

"We are not only excited about the initial application of this new technology, but foresee broad usage throughout complementary industries where high definition viewing is demanded," he added.

The new Sharp monitors combine the IGZO tech "with a brilliant white, edge lit LED backlight system" that allows them to be incredibly bright and crisp, according to Sharp's press release.

Twins!

Both new professional display series Sharp monitors feature 32-inch displays, but only one has 10-point multi-touch technology built in.

The non-touch model will be available in February, while the touchscreen version will go on sale "shortly thereafter," according to Sharp.

There's no word on pricing yet, though you can bet they won't come cheap.

Keep watching TechRadar for more news as CES 2013 rages onward.