Take a look at the new Super Mario 64 Lego set with these close-up shots

Lego has just announced its latest Mario-themed set and it’s one that is sure to delight fans of the classic game Super Mario 64. While it might just look like an iconic ? Block at first glance, it hides a hidden diorama that recreates levels from the iconic Nintendo 64 game.

While we wouldn’t advise you punch this block like Mario does in the games, you can reveal what’s inside by gently pushing down on the top to make the diorama appear. It features four levels; the exterior to Peach’s Castle, Bob-Omb Battlefield (the first level in the game), Cool Cool Mountain (home to those annoying penguins), and Lethal Lava Land.

You’ll also be able to fill the levels with small stud recreations of classic characters and enemies including Big Bomb-Omb, Mario, Peach and Lakitu - the cameraman from the original game.

The Lego Super Mario 64 ? Block set will be available exclusively at Lego Retail Stores and Lego.com from October 1, 2021. The set will be priced at $169.99 / £159.99 / AU$289.99 and is made from 2,064-pieces.

Take a look inside

(Image credit: Lego / Nintendo)

Let's take a closer look at the dioramas. Lego has provided us with a press release that includes zoomed-in shots of Peach’s Castle, Bob-Omb Battlefield and Cool Cool Mountain; all three of which look like they've been perfectly reconstructed.

Peach's Castle looks identical to its appearance in the opening of Super Mario 64, complete with a unique stained glass window Lego piece on the front. Hiding behind the castle we have spotted a green blob that could be the nose of Yoshi, a character who players could be found on the castle's roof after finishing the game.

(Image credit: Lego / Nintendo)

A similar level of detail has gone into Bob-Omb Battlefield and Cool Cool Mountain. The Battlefield is filled to the brim with tiny canons and unique Bob-Omb Lego pieces to make the diorama look just as chaotic as Super Mario 64's very first level.

Similarly, Cool Cool Mountain wouldn't be complete with its iconic penguins, which have been recreated very accurately with pre-existing Lego bricks. However, we'd advise you don't chuck these figures off the side, as they won't automatically return like the penguins in Super Mario 64.

Don't talk to me or my son ever again (Image credit: Lego / Nintendo)

Much like the Lego NES that Nintendo released last year, you'll also be able to use your Lego Mario or Lego Luigi figures to hear music and sounds from the video game. You'll also be able to seek out hidden Power Stars to hear unique reactions from Mario and Luigi.