Super Mario Lego: every new set coming this August

Two of people's favorite franchises are set to meet later in 2020 when Super Mario Lego sets come out on August 1, and for the first time ever we've heard details on every single kit that's included as part of the range.

We'd already heard about the starter set you need to buy to play with Super Mario Lego, along with three expansion sets (including Piranha Plant Power Slide and Bowser's Castle Boss Battle) and four 'Power-Up Packs' (costumes for Mario, essentially). Now, though, we have the lowdown on every single one of the sixteen sets coming.

TechRadar has been provided the prices of these sets in GBP, but we'll put rough conversions of the prices alongside them so you can see how much they might cost. We should point out this is only an estimate and the prices may be different in different regions when the sets are launched.

The Lego Super Mario range launches on August 1, when you'll be able to buy all the following kits, though the starter kit is already available to preorder on the Lego website here.

Expansion sets seem to be extra kits you can buy and attach to the starter kit, to resemble extra levels in a Super Mario video game. Power-Up Packs give you new costumes for the Mario in the starter kit, and the Character Packs appear to be easy-to-make characters from the games.

All the Super Mario Lego sets