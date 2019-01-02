Sony Xperia XZ4 may sport Snapdragon 855 – and benchmarking looks strong

Sony often includes the latest and greatest Qualcomm chipset inside its phones, and 2019 seems to be no exception with the heavily rumored Xperia XZ4 already leaking an impressive benchmarking score.

According to an AnTuTu benchmarking score spotted by GizChina, the Xperia XZ4 is set to be one of the most powerful phones on the market.

The benchmark for the phone believed to be the Xperia XZ4 is 395,721. For context, previous Snapdragon 855 benchmarking has had the chipset itself scoring around 360,000 points.

The iPhone XS Max usually results at around 309,000, while the top-end Kirin 980 phone - the Huawei Mate 20 Pro - received a score of 307,000.

Although benchmarking scores aren't reflective of real life experience, it's good to see Sony is pushing ahead in terms of creating a top-end phone for 2019 that offers some of the best processing tech.

We expect to hear about the Xperia XZ4 at MWC 2019 that's set to take place at the end of February, but we may hear more about Sony phones in the next couple of weeks too.

Not long now

Sony has announced its CES 2019 event for January 7 - TechRadar will be there getting you the information first - but we don't currently know what's set to be announced at the event.

Previous leaks have suggested Sony is working on two new mid-range handsets called the Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra. There's also a low-end phone called the Xperia L3.

Each of the three handsets are expected to feature the latest Android software, sport glass backs and 18:9 aspect ratio displays but the spec inside will differ depending on the price.

We may hear about those phones on January 7 so the company can keep later in the year free for the Xperia XZ4 excitement.

Via TalkAndroid