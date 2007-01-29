Sony speakers make Vista go with a bang

if you're taking the wraps off a new PC in readiness for the Microsoft Windows Vista launch tomorrow, it might be time to upgrade your speakers too - hence this tasty SRS-DZ10 system from Sony .

This 2.1-channel system comprises two aluminium satellite speakers and a matching active subwoofer with a total power output of 32W - 6W for each satellite and 20W for the bass-generating sub.

That's not a lot for a hi-fi system maybe, but plenty when you're sitting with your ears inches away from the speakers.

Other features included a wired desktop controller which features volume, tone and bass controls as well as socket so you can plug in some headphones. The system also features two mix inputs, enabling you to hook it up not only to a PC, but maybe an iPod or other portable audio player as well.

Sony says the SRS-DZ10 is perfect for enjoying music, movies and playing games on your PC and the sub even comes with a cool blue backlight so you can show the system off to your friends.

The speakers are available to buy on the high street for £125, although you can already pick them up on eBay for £90.